Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

France, Germany Seek to Overcome Difference on Eurozone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 04:54pm CET

By William Horobin

PARIS--France and Germany's finance ministers stated their differences over the future of the eurozone at a meeting in Paris on Friday, and pledged to define a roadmap for the future of the currency bloc by June.

France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire and his freshly appointed German counterpart Olaf Scholz held talks ahead of a meeting later Friday between France's President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Friendship is also about recognizing difference that should be resolved," Mr. Le Maire said after meeting Mr. Scholz. "We have put a number of very concrete differences on the table that have very significant consequences and I guarantee we will resolve them."

Mr. Macron has called for a deep overhaul of the European Union and demanded greater sharing of resources and liabilities in the eurozone.

But during a long period of political uncertainty in Berlin, Mr. Macron's plans have stagnated. French officials hope the visit of Ms. Merkel and Mr. Scholz on Friday will kick start negotiations ahead of a summit of eurozone leaders a week from now and in time to agree a roadmap for reforms by June.

The new German government, however, has shown little inclination to revise Berlin's traditional opposition to pooling resources in a bloc where many members have deficits and high debt burdens.

In Paris, Mr. Scholz sounded a more conciliatory tone. He said the German government welcomed Mr. Macron's European initiatives as a starting point for discussions.

"We have to make progress with regards to banking union, we must make progress regarding all the questions and proposals that have been put on the table," said Mr. Scholz. "We are very pleased about the French president's committed initiatives that are a good signal for Europe."

Write to William Horobin at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39pIMF says Serbia confirms interest in new deal to support reforms
RE
05:37pCanada escalates U.S. lumber dispute, asks WTO to adjudicate
RE
05:36pU.S. industrial output rises on gains in manufacturing, mining
RE
05:36pU.S. industrial output soars; housing starts fall
RE
05:34pNew York Fed Narrows Its Search for Successor to William Dudley -- Update
DJ
05:32pTake Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
05:31pSigns of stress in global markets
RE
05:29pWall Street higher as financial stocks gain on strong data
RE
05:28pUnder scrutiny, New York Fed sets short list for Dudley successor
RE
05:24pU.S. industrial output soars; housing starts fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
2FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
3SIEMENS : SIEMENS : Healthineers Shares Rise on Market Debut
4AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
5EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.