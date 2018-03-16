France, Germany Seek to Overcome Difference on Eurozone

By William Horobin

PARIS--France and Germany's finance ministers stated their differences over the future of the eurozone at a meeting in Paris on Friday, and pledged to define a roadmap for the future of the currency bloc by June.

France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire and his freshly appointed German counterpart Olaf Scholz held talks ahead of a meeting later Friday between France's President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Friendship is also about recognizing difference that should be resolved," Mr. Le Maire said after meeting Mr. Scholz. "We have put a number of very concrete differences on the table that have very significant consequences and I guarantee we will resolve them."

Mr. Macron has called for a deep overhaul of the European Union and demanded greater sharing of resources and liabilities in the eurozone.

But during a long period of political uncertainty in Berlin, Mr. Macron's plans have stagnated. French officials hope the visit of Ms. Merkel and Mr. Scholz on Friday will kick start negotiations ahead of a summit of eurozone leaders a week from now and in time to agree a roadmap for reforms by June.

The new German government, however, has shown little inclination to revise Berlin's traditional opposition to pooling resources in a bloc where many members have deficits and high debt burdens.

In Paris, Mr. Scholz sounded a more conciliatory tone. He said the German government welcomed Mr. Macron's European initiatives as a starting point for discussions.

"We have to make progress with regards to banking union, we must make progress regarding all the questions and proposals that have been put on the table," said Mr. Scholz. "We are very pleased about the French president's committed initiatives that are a good signal for Europe."

