France IT Services Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Exceed $44 Billion by 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

France information technology services market is expected to grow from
over $41 billion in 2016 to over $44 billion in 2020.
France's IT services market is the sixth largest in the world. It
currently occupies around 4.4% of the global IT services market. The
market value of IT services accounts for around 32% of the overall IT
market in The IT services market grew at a CAGR of around 1.1% in the
historic period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 1.5% in the
forecast period.
Growth in the IT services market is expected to be the main driver of
the French IT market. This is mainly due to the expansion of cloud
computing, and increased demand for higher mobility, such as SaaS and
SMACs (Social, Mobile and Analytics in the Cloud). However, the expected
economic crash in the country will limit the growth of the market.
The global growth is currently estimated to be 3.1 percent, and is
expected to rise to 3.4 percent in 2017. The US economy was already
showing strong growth in 2016 and this is likely to continue during the
forecast period. The European market is expected to see growth return
later in the period - between 2016 and 2018.
Companies Mentioned
-
IBM
-
Accenture
-
HPE
-
Microsoft
-
SAP
-
Fujitsu
-
TCS
-
Oracle
-
NTT data
-
CapGemini
-
Infosys Ltd
-
Wipro Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Information Technology Services Market Characteristics
2. France's Information Technology Services Market
3. Information Technology Services Market Global Context
4. Porters Five Forces Model
5. PESTLE Analysis
6. Information Technology Services Market Segmentation
7. Information Technology Services Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Global Information Technology Services Market Comparison with Macro
Economic Factors
9. Information Technology Services Market Comparison With Macro Economic
Factors Across Countries
10. Information Technology Services Indicators Comparison
11. Information Technology Services Market Competitive Landscape
12. Information Technology Services Market Customer Information
13. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Information Technology Services
Market
14. Market Background: Global Information Technology Market
