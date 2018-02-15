Log in
France IT Services Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Exceed $44 Billion by 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/15/2018 | 11:59am CET

The "France IT Services Market Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France information technology services market is expected to grow from over $41 billion in 2016 to over $44 billion in 2020.

France's IT services market is the sixth largest in the world. It currently occupies around 4.4% of the global IT services market. The market value of IT services accounts for around 32% of the overall IT market in The IT services market grew at a CAGR of around 1.1% in the historic period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 1.5% in the forecast period.

Growth in the IT services market is expected to be the main driver of the French IT market. This is mainly due to the expansion of cloud computing, and increased demand for higher mobility, such as SaaS and SMACs (Social, Mobile and Analytics in the Cloud). However, the expected economic crash in the country will limit the growth of the market.

The global growth is currently estimated to be 3.1 percent, and is expected to rise to 3.4 percent in 2017. The US economy was already showing strong growth in 2016 and this is likely to continue during the forecast period. The European market is expected to see growth return later in the period - between 2016 and 2018.

Companies Mentioned

  • IBM
  • Accenture
  • HPE
  • Microsoft
  • SAP
  • Fujitsu
  • TCS
  • Oracle
  • NTT data
  • CapGemini
  • Infosys Ltd
  • Wipro Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Information Technology Services Market Characteristics

2. France's Information Technology Services Market

3. Information Technology Services Market Global Context

4. Porters Five Forces Model

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. Information Technology Services Market Segmentation

7. Information Technology Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Global Information Technology Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

9. Information Technology Services Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries

10. Information Technology Services Indicators Comparison

11. Information Technology Services Market Competitive Landscape

12. Information Technology Services Market Customer Information

13. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Information Technology Services Market

14. Market Background: Global Information Technology Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ds8qc2/france_it?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
