LAWRENCE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2018 / Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may prevent the recurrence of colorectal cancer after surgical removal, says healthcare expert and Parcae Capital founder Frank Magliochetti. A team of scientists from across the United States recently collaborated with Mayo Clinic researchers to determine how well NSAIDs, aspirin and other supplements hinder the development of precancerous or cancerous polyps. The results of the study, published in the British medical journal BMJ, suggest NSAIDs may offer the greatest protection.

Frank Magliochetti explained that colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and women in the United States and is one of the few preventable types of the disease. Characterized by abnormal cell growth in the colon or rectum, removing the precancerous polyps during colonoscopy prevents them from turning cancerous, but does not hinder the recurrence of advanced neoplasia -- a type of polyp that is the precursor of colorectal cancer. A study published by the Public Library of Science (PLOS) showed recurrence rates of 50.5 and 32.9 for benign polyps and advanced neoplasia, respectively. These statistics are quite high, and clinicians are eager to find easy to implement treatments to reduce them.

The results of the BMJ study showed that non-aspirin NSAIDs, particularly ibuprofen, work better than aspirin and many other nutritional supplements for most patients when it came to halting the growth of precancerous polyps. Magliochetti noted that, because most colorectal cancers develops from neoplasia, chemoprevention with NSAIDs has a favorable risk-to-benefit profile when reducing recurrence in those with a high-risk history. The research team conducted a meta-analysis from data obtained from 15 randomized control trials. The scientists reviewed information from 12,234 patients who were taking various supplements and medications including high-dose aspirin therapy, NSAIDs, vitamin D, calcium and folic acid. ''We knew that aspirin and other NSAIDs have a protective effect,'' said Hassan Murad, M.D., a preventive medicine physician and clinical epidemiologist at the Mayo Clinic. ''What we didn't know is how they compared to each other.''

After examining each treatment alone and in different combinations, the findings showed that non-aspirin NSAIDs worked better than all other therapies for preventing cancerous polyps recurrence within three to five years after removal through colonoscopy. However, Magliochetti still urges patients and doctors to have a discussion on the various risks and benefits of any medication or therapy. While the research findings are promising, it is generalized information. Each person is different and requires individualized care as a result.

Frank Magliochetti is the founder and managing partner of Parcae Capital, which offers financial restructuring and interim management services for companies in the medical and healthcare industries. He holds a B.S. in Pharmacy from Northeastern University and an MBA specializing in corporate finance from The Sawyer School of Business at Suffolk University. Prior to founding Parcae Capital, Magliochetti held senior positions at Baxter International, Kontron Instruments, Haemonetics Corporation and Sandoz Pharmaceutical.

