Franklin Templeton Expands Emerging Markets Equity Team with Appointment of Andrew Ness

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Templeton Investments today announced the appointment of Andrew Ness as a portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity (FTEME). Ness will join the firm on September 17, 2018 and be part of the Global Emerging Markets (GEM) investment team. He will be a portfolio manager for the London Stock Exchange-listed Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT), working alongside TEMIT lead portfolio manager Chetan Sehgal, who continues to serve as director of portfolio management for GEM and Small Cap strategies for FTEME. Ness will be named as a portfolio manager of additional global emerging markets strategies, over time. Ness will be based in Edinburgh and will report to Manraj Sekhon, CIO for FTEME.



Ness brings over two decades of experience as an emerging markets equity portfolio manager and joins the firm from Martin Currie, where he was a senior member of its global emerging markets equity team. Previously, he held similar roles for Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) and Deutsche Asset Management, having begun his investment career at Murray Johnstone in 1994. He has an MSc in business economics from the University of Strathclyde.

“Andrew is a seasoned emerging markets portfolio manager with a long-term track record of outperformance, and we are very excited to have someone of his caliber and experience joining our team,” said Sekhon. “The needs of our clients in emerging markets investing continue to evolve as does the investment landscape. Andrew’s appointment underscores our commitment to ensuring that we have the right talent and resources in place to deliver on our investors’ expectations.”

Ness added, “Franklin Templeton has a long and unique history of investing in emerging markets. I am honoured to be joining a team with such a strong commitment to this asset class, and bringing my own experience to bear, particularly at what will be a very interesting time in the growth and development of emerging markets in the coming years.”

