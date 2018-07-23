Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Franklin Templeton Expands Emerging Markets Equity Team with Appointment of Andrew Ness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Templeton Investments today announced the appointment of Andrew Ness as a portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity (FTEME). Ness will join the firm on September 17, 2018 and be part of the Global Emerging Markets (GEM) investment team. He will be a portfolio manager for the London Stock Exchange-listed Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT), working alongside TEMIT lead portfolio manager Chetan Sehgal, who continues to serve as director of portfolio management for GEM and Small Cap strategies for FTEME. Ness will be named as a portfolio manager of additional global emerging markets strategies, over time. Ness will be based in Edinburgh and will report to Manraj Sekhon, CIO for FTEME.

Ness brings over two decades of experience as an emerging markets equity portfolio manager and joins the firm from Martin Currie, where he was a senior member of its global emerging markets equity team. Previously, he held similar roles for Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) and Deutsche Asset Management, having begun his investment career at Murray Johnstone in 1994. He has an MSc in business economics from the University of Strathclyde.

“Andrew is a seasoned emerging markets portfolio manager with a long-term track record of outperformance, and we are very excited to have someone of his caliber and experience joining our team,” said Sekhon. “The needs of our clients in emerging markets investing continue to evolve as does the investment landscape. Andrew’s appointment underscores our commitment to ensuring that we have the right talent and resources in place to deliver on our investors’ expectations.”

Ness added, “Franklin Templeton has a long and unique history of investing in emerging markets. I am honoured to be joining a team with such a strong commitment to this asset class, and bringing my own experience to bear, particularly at what will be a very interesting time in the growth and development of emerging markets in the coming years.”

About Franklin Templeton Investments

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company’s more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in over 30 countries, the California-based company has 70 years of investment experience and over $724 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2018.

For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com. Access perspectives from Franklin Templeton emerging markets investment professionals around the world at @FTI_emerging or the Investment Adventures in Emerging Markets blog.

Copyright © 2018. Franklin Templeton Investments. All rights reserved.

From:  Franklin Templeton Investments
Corporate Communications:
Lisa Gallegos, (650) 312-3395, Email: [email protected]
Becky Radosevich (212) 632-3207, Email: [email protected]
franklintempleton.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:50pREPSOL YPF : to Buy 40% of Mexican Lubricants Producer Bardahl
DJ
04:48pHASBRO : bests expectations with Q2 numbers
AQ
04:48pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited – Preliminary Basis of Allotment
PU
04:48pPETROGAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:48pRECM AND CALIBRE : Results of the Special Resolution Passed by Shareholders of the Company
PU
04:48pMOVING MOUNTAINS FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA : to Hike Through Iceland
BU
04:47pPOLLARD BANKNOTE : Idaho Lottery Awards Two-Year Contract Extension to International Gamco
AQ
04:47pFUTURE FARM TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - FFT
AQ
04:47pDelving into a vast and varied realm—new collection of short stories features beach house as a catalyst for change
GL
04:47pUK Broadband Providers Shares Rise on Plans to Boost Connectivity -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2SHIRE : SHIRE PLC : Notice of Results
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros
4BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fueling profit rise
5DANSKE BANK : European regulator ESMA fines five Nordic banks 2.48 million euros

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.