Frasers Property : Australia’s first 6 Star Green Star industrial precinct is now completed

Australia's first 6 Star Green Star industrial precinct is now completed

SYDNEY, 27 JULY 2018

Frasers Property Australia (Frasers Property) has completed Horsley Drive Business Park in Wetherill Park - the first 6 Star Green Star industrial precinct in Australia.

Located on the corner of Cowpasture Road and The Horsley Drive, the 20.4 hectare business park was developed in collaboration with joint venture partner Western Sydney Parklands Trust (WSPT).

Ian Barter, General Manager Commercial & Industrial Northern Region for Frasers Property Australia, comments, "The project achieved Australia's first 6 Star Green Star ratings for eight projects within the Horsley Drive Business Park precinct.

"Over $200 million1 worth of buildings across 98,461 sqm has been created at Horsley Drive Business Park. A significant focus was placed on delivering direct and tangible benefits to customers by reducing total occupancy costs and operating expenses, whilst also improving the health and wellbeing of employees."

He added, "Total energy savings of over $1 million p.a.2 have been achieved for tenants, equating to more than 7,162,055 kW p.a., when compared to the Building Code of Australia's energy efficiency requirements.

"Over 700 jobs have been created during the construction and completion phases.

"Frasers Property is at the forefront of driving innovative sustainability solutions across its national commercial and industrial portfolio.

"From a business perspective, the ongoing pursuit of improvement in sustainability ratings for facilities demonstrates a commitment to market leadership. This approach is critical to future proofing facilities so they continue to deliver value and remain competitive."

Western Sydney Parklands' Executive Director, Suellen Fitzgerald, welcomed the opening of the business park. She said, "Horsley Drive Business Park is the first in a program of commercial developments that will deliver a sustainable financial strategy to secure the ongoing operation of Western Sydney Parklands. This program will help create new recreation opportunities and to restore a significant expanse of the Western

Sydney environment."

"The park's 6 Star Green Star rating is fitting for a development that is across the road from Lizard Log; one of the Parklands' most popular destinations."

Works commenced on the site in June 2015 with the last facility recently reaching completion. The eight completed facilities include Vivin Imports (26,249 sqm), Martin Brower (18,848 sqm), Royal Comfort Bedding and Select-O-Pedic (18,953 sqm), Nick Scali (12,751 sqm), PB Packaging Phoenix Transport (8,478 sqm) and Survitec Group (5,855 sqm).

All facilities within the estate are certified 6 Star Green Star Design and As-Built v1.1 by the Green Building Council of Australia. Key initiatives include:

 A combined solar installation of 1,177kW is estimated to generate over 1.3 gigawatt-hour of renewable energy in a year (or 1,341MWh).

 Climate Risk Assessments were undertaken for all assets and risk mitigation design options were included within the design.

1 Estimated combined value of all eight properties on completion.

2 Based on the savings of 7,162,055 kWh at a cost of $0.15 per kWh = $1,074,308. 7,162,055 kWh is the estimated additional energy consumption of equivalent property built to the minimum energy requirements of the Building Code of Australia, as modelled by Frasers Property Australia.

 All office spaces are provided with 50% improvement on minimum outdoor air requirements promoting healthy indoor air quality.

 Each site features a rainwater tank that re-uses the water for landscape irrigation and toilet flushing.

 LED lighting to all warehouses.

 Electric vehicle charging points and geothermal air conditioning technology (Survitec facility only).

Frasers Property Australia has developed over 1,900,000 sqm of office and industrial buildings that are certified or registered under the GBCA's Green Star rating system. The company has achieved Australia's first Green Star Performance (Operational) rating for its portfolio, the first 6 Star Design and As-built certified industrial facility in Australia, and Australia's only industrial estate with all developments having achieved or targeting a 6 Star Green Star rating at its Horsley Drive Business Park. The company is committed to delivering a minimum 5 Star Green Star rating on all new industrial and commercial developments that are to be retained by the group.

