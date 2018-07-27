Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Three Other Application Software Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: OHGI, PS, and TWOU

On Thursday, the NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 7,852.18, down 1.01%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.44% higher, to finish at 25,527.07; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,837.44, marginally slipping 0.30%. US markets sawsixout of nine sectors finishing the day inred, two in green, and one in neutral territory. WallStEquities.com has initiated research reports on the following Application Software stocks: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), One Horizon Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI), Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Chicago, Illinois headquartered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 2.07% higher at $12.35 with a total trading volume of 1.14 million shares. The stock has gained 1.48% in the past month. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 0.30%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the US, Canada, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.07.

One Horizon Group

Shares in London, the UK-based One Horizon Group Inc. declined 0.81%, ending yesterday's session at $0.43 with a total trading volume of 241,167 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 19.62%. Moreover, shares of One Horizon, which develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and UK, have an RSI of 36.72.

Pluralsight

On Thursday, Farmington, Utah headquartered Pluralsight Inc.'s stock saw a drop of 1.60%, to close the day at $23.99. A total volume of 432,394 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.09%. Additionally, shares of Pluralsight, which operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide, have an RSI of 48.07.

2U Inc.

Shares in Lanham, Maryland headquartered 2U Inc. ended the day 0.14% lower at $85.87. A total volume of 331,651 shares was traded. The stock has gained 67.36% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 10.59%. Furthermore, shares of 2U Inc., which operates as an education technology company in the US, Hong Kong, South Africa, and UK, have an RSI of 41.66.

