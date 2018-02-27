Free Post Earnings Research Report: Albany International’s Quarterly Earnings Increased 22.22%

Stock Monitor: Interface Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Albany's total revenues reached $226.73 million, up 6.42% from $213.05 million in Q4 FY16. The y-o-y percentage increment in sales, excluding the impact of $5.32 million from changes in currency translation rates, was 3.9%. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $218.3 million.

During Q4 FY17, Albany's gross profit was $77.39 million compared to $77.33 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross profit margin dipped 2.17% to 34.13% in the reported quarter from 36.3% in Q4 FY16, due to higher than normal end-of-year underutilization of capacity. The Company's operating income also declined 15.9% to $22.56 million in Q4 FY17 from $26.83 million in Q4 FY16. Albany's operating margin was 9.95% for the reported quarter compared to 12.59% in the same period of last year.

Albany's net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.89 million in Q4 FY17, a decrease of 62.74% from $15.80 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to common shareholders were $0.18 in the quarter under review, 63.27% lower than the $0.49 recorded in the comparable period of last year.

For Q4 FY17, Albany's reported earnings included a net charge of $5.1 million, or $0.16 per share, for income tax adjustments, resulting primarily from changes in US tax laws, charges of $3.3 million in restructuring, and losses of $1.8 million from foreign currency revaluation.

Albany's adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders, excluding non-recurring and non-core items, were $0.44 in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.36 in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 22.22%. The Company's reported adjusted EPS were higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, Albany's total revenues were $863.72 million, up 10.76% from $779.84 million in FY16. The y-o-y percentage increment in sales, excluding the impact of $3.75 million from changes in currency translation rates, was 10.3%.

Albany's net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 37.21% to $33.11 million in FY17 from $52.73 million in FY16. The Company's diluted EPS attributable to common shareholders also declined 37.20% to $1.03 in the year under review from $1.64 in the previous year. The Company's diluted EPS, excluding special items, were $1.67 in FY17, 5.65% lower than $1.77 in FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 2017, Albany's Machine Clothing (MC) segment's net revenues were $150.26 million, up almost 3.81% y-o-y. The continuing declines in the publication grades were more than offset by a growth in other grades. Of this, an increment of $4.38 million in revenues was due to the impact of changes in currency translation rates. The MC segment's operating income was $34.58 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2017, compared to $39.95 million for the corresponding period of last year, reflecting a decrease of 13.42%. The segment's operating margin declined 4.58% to 23.02% in Q4 FY17 from 27.6% in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, Albany's Engineered Composites (AEC) segment's net revenues advanced 11.95% to $76.47 million on a y-o-y basis, led by a growth in the 787 fuselage frames, F-35 airframe, and CH-53K programs. Of this, an increment of $0.94 million in revenues was due to the impact of changes in currency translation rates. In the reported quarter, the segment's operating income was $0.585 million, up 145.70% from an operating loss of $1.28 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

Albany had cash and cash equivalents of $183.73 million as on December 31, 2017, 1.09% higher than $181.74 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt was $516.18 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $484.90 million as on December 31, 2016.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's net cash flow from operating activities was $40.00 million, up 44.28% from $27.73 million in Q4 FY16, owing to a good operating performance and management of working capital. The Company's capital expenditure was $22.87 million in Q4 2017 compared to $22.20 million in Q4 2016.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Company paid dividends of $5.47 million, almost in-line with the $5.46 million distributed in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Albany expects sales to be up by 20% to 30%, led by ramp-ups in LEAP, 787 fuselage frames, and F-35 programs. Albany expects a steady incremental improvement in adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, holding revenue recognition standards constant. Albany expects a robust order backlog, healthy economic conditions, and a continued strong product performance to drive growth in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Albany International's stock was slightly up 0.30%, ending the trading session at $66.45.

Volume traded for the day: 103.72 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month ? up 5.31%; previous three-month period ? up 5.23%; past twelve-month period ? up 40.34%; and year-to-date ? up 8.14%

After yesterday's close, Albany International's market cap was at $2.16 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 56.65.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.02%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Textile Industrial industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

