Free Post Earnings Research Report: WellCare’s Quarterly Revenues Advanced 23.6%; EPS Surged 34%

Stock Monitor: Express Scripts Holding Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, WellCare's total revenues jumped 23.6% to $4.35 billion compared to $3.52 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $4.31 billion.

During Q4 2017, WellCare's GAAP and adjusted total premium revenues increased 23.1% and 25.5% to $4.33 billion and $4.30 billion, respectively, on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to the Company's acquisitions of Universal American, Care1st Arizona, and Phoenix Health Plan assets, and organic growth across all the three lines of business.

For Q4 2017, WellCare's GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $444.5 million compared to $317.7 million for Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted SG&A were $439.6 million for the reported quarter compared to $313.9 million for the year earlier same quarter.

WellCare's GAAP net income was $60.7 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $44.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The y-o-y increase in GAAP net income was primarily a result of the effects of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), which included a $56.1 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, non-cash benefit from the revaluation of the Company's net deferred tax liability. WellCare's earnings were also supported by an organic growth, the Company's acquisitions of Universal American, Care1st Arizona, and Phoenix Health Plan assets in 2017; and continued operational execution across all the three lines of business.

WellCare's adjusted net income was $14.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $46.0 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.21 per share.

Medicaid Health Plans

WellCare's Medicaid Health Plans membership was 2.7 million as of December 31, 2017, reflecting a growth of 179,000 members, or 7.0%, compared to December 31, 2016. The increase was attributed to new members from the statewide expansion of the Missouri Medicaid program, and the addition of the Company's new Medicaid businesses in Nebraska and Arizona.

During Q4 2017, WellCare's Medicaid Health Plans GAAP revenues and adjusted premium revenues were $2.67 billion and $2.64 billion, respectively, reflecting an increase of 12.8% and 15.9%, respectively, on a y-o-y basis. The increases in GAAP revenues and adjusted premium revenues were primarily the result of the addition of new Medicaid businesses in Arizona and Nebraska, and new members from the statewide expansion of the Missouri Medicaid program.

For Q4 2017, Medicaid Health Plans GAAP medical benefits ratio (MBR) was 89.0% compared to 87.2% for Q4 2016. The Medicaid Health Plans adjusted MBR was 90.0% for the reported quarter compared to 90.6% in the year ago same period. The increase in the GAAP MBR was primarily the result of the ACA industry fee moratorium for 2017 and the effect of the Illinois PDR.

Medicare Health Plans Segment Results

WellCare's Medicare Health Plans membership was 496,000 as of December 31, 2017, reflecting an increase of 151,000 members, or 43.8%, compared to December 31, 2016. The increase was primarily a result of the Company's acquisition of Universal American, 2017 bid positioning, and continued execution on sales and retention initiatives.

During Q4 2017, WellCare's Medicare Health Plans premium revenues soared 50.9% to $1.44 billion on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to the Company's acquisition of Universal American, as well as its 2017 bid strategy that resulted in a y-o-y organic membership growth. For the reported quarter, Medicare Health Plans MBR was 88.4% versus 85.8% in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Medicare Prescription Drug Plans Segment Results

As of December 31, 2017, WellCare's Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) membership was approximately 1.2 million, increasing by 143,000 members, or 14.2%, compared to December 31, 2016. The increase was primarily a result of the Company's 2017 bid positioning. Medicare PDP premium revenues grew 12.4% to $218.2 million on a y-o-y basis for Q4 2017.

For Q4 2017, Medicare PDP MBR was 71.4% compared to 58.9% for Q4 2016. The y-o-y increase was primarily the result of the Company's 2017 bid strategy.

Cash Matters

WellCare's net cash used by operating activities was $195.5 million for Q4 2017 compared to a net cash used by operating activities of $332.0 million for Q4 2016.

For FY17, WellCare's net cash provided by operating activities was $1.05 billion compared to $748.3 million in FY16.

As of December 31, 2017, WellCare's unregulated cash and investments were approximately $617.0 million compared to $915.3 million as of December 31, 2016. The Company's days in claims payable (DCP) was 51.9 days as of December 31, 2017, compared to 50.7 days as of December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, WellCare Health Plans' stock was slightly down 0.53%, ending the trading session at $193.91.

Volume traded for the day: 393.71 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 347.07 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period ? up 15.27%; and past twelve-month period ? up 37.33%

After yesterday's close, WellCare Health Plans' market cap was at $8.63 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.43.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Health Care Plans industry.

