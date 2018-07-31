Free Pre-Market Technical Pulse on Deckers Outdoor and Three More Textile Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: CAL, CROX, and FL

Caleres

St. Louis, Missouri headquartered Caleres Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 0.24% higher at $33.36 with a total trading volume of 227,489 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.92% in the previous three months and 20.87% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.74% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Caleres, which engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the US, Canada, Guam, and Italy, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.75.

On July 10th, 2018, Caleres announced that it has acquired a controlling interest in Blowfish Malibu, which has trailing 12-month revenue of approximately $27 million. The majority stake in Blowfish Malibu is being funded using the Company's existing cash flow, and the acquisition is expected to be accretive within one year.

Crocs

On Monday, shares in Niwot, Colorado headquartered Crocs Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.11 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 971,270 shares. The stock ended the session 0.94% lower at $17.91. The Company's shares have advanced 0.90% in the last month, 13.35% in the previous three months, and 125.28% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.71% above its 50-day moving average and 24.69% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Crocs, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide, have an RSI of 52.58.

On July 18th, 2018, Crocs announced that it will host a conference call on August 07th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its Q2 ended June 30th, 2018. This call will be streamed live on the Company's website.

On July 25th, 2018, research firm Pivotal Research Group upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy' while revising its previous target price from $15 a share to $21 a share.



Deckers Outdoor

Goleta, California headquartered Deckers Outdoor Corp.'s shares closed the day 0.23% lower at $110.78. The stock recorded a trading volume of 874,164 shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 677,570 shares. The Company's shares have gained 18.79% over the previous three months and 69.28% over the past year. The stock is trading 20.66% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Deckers Outdoor, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities, have an RSI of 41.29.

On July 26th, 2018, Deckers Outdoor announced its financial results for Q1 ended June 30th, 2018. Net sales for Q1 FY19 were $250.6 million, gross margin was 45.9%, and operating loss was $39.4 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $417.9 million, as of June 30th, 2018.

On July 27th, 2018, research firm Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its ?Outperform' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $125 a share to $135 a share.

Foot Locker

Shares in New York headquartered Foot Locker Inc. finished 1.99% higher at $48.29. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.70 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 12.09% in the previous three months and 4.93% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 6.93%. Furthermore, shares of Foot Locker, which through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer, have an RSI of 32.15.

