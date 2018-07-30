Free Pre-Market Technical Pulse on NRG Energy and Three More Utilities Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: PNM, SRE, and TERP

NRG Energy

Last Friday, shares in Princeton, New Jersey headquartered NRG Energy Inc. ended the session 0.32% lower at $31.58. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.46 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.10% in the last month, 0.22% over the previous three months, and 28.32% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 7.32%. Furthermore, shares of NRG Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.33.

On July 18th, 2018, NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on August 15th, 2018, to stockholders of record as of August 01st, 2018.

PNM Resources

Albuquerque, New Mexico headquartered PNM Resources Inc.'s stock finished 0.39% lower at $38.30. A total volume of 672,198 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 457,440 shares. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 0.41%. Moreover, shares of PNM Resources, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the US, have an RSI of 46.38.

On July 10th, 2018, PNM Resources said that it will announce its Q2 2018 financial results prior to the market opening on July 31st, 2018. The earnings news release will be issued at 6:30 a.m. ET. Management will host a live conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results and provide other Company updates.



Sempra Energy

Shares in San Diego, California headquartered Sempra Energy closed the day 0.69% lower at $114.97. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.04 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 2.99% over the previous three months and 1.67% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.34% and 3.16%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Sempra Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 52.87.

On July 17th, 2018, Sempra Energy has been named to the NAACP's inaugural Equity, Inclusion and Empowerment Index, launched at the NAACP's leadership symposium in San Antonio. The index recognizes companies that are "fostering an equitable, just, and inclusive workplace".

TerraForm Power

Bethesda, Maryland headquartered TerraForm Power Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 879,112 shares last Friday, which was above their three months average volume of 757,210 shares. The stock closed 2.35% lower at $9.97. The Company's shares are trading 10.90% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of TerraForm Power, which together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets, have an RSI of 21.49. Get the free research report on TERP at:

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities