Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on Capstead Mortgage and Three Additional REIT Stocks

On Thursday, July 26, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 edged 1.01% and 0.30% lower, respectively at the closing bell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average stayed bullish, finishing marginally higher by 0.44%. US markets saw six out of nine sectors finishing the day in red, two in green, and one in neutral territory. Taking into consideration yesterday's market sentiment, WallStEquities.com assessed the following REIT - Residential equities this morning: Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR), Capstead Mortgage Corp. (NYSE: CMO), and Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT).

Essex Property Trust

On Thursday, shares in Essex Property Trust Inc. recorded a trading volume of 220,078 shares. The stock ended at $233.50, rising 0.33% from the last trading session. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.93%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.58.

On July 23rd, 2018, research firm Raymond James upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Market Perform'.

ARMOUR Residential REIT

Vero Beach, Florida-based ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 2.26% higher at $23.48. A total volume of 1.00 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 398.16 thousand shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.85% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.89%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the US, have an RSI of 59.40.

Capstead Mortgage

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Dallas, Texas headquartered Capstead Mortgage Corp. saw a decline of 2.80%, ending the day at $8.34. The stock recorded a trading volume of 825,719 shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 586.71 thousand shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 7.50%. Moreover, shares of Capstead Mortgage, which operates as a REIT in the US, have an RSI of 26.01.

On July 10th, 2018, research firm Keefe Bruyette downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Market Perform'.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust's shares ended the day 0.54% higher at $91.07 with a total trading volume of 238,303 shares. The stock has gained 7.08% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.94% and 3.61%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities, have an RSI of 55.98.

