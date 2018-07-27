Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on YUM! Brands and Three Additional Restaurants Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: SONC, TXRH, and WING

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2018 / If you want a free Stock Review on YUM sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com shifts focus on Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC), Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH), Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM). Companies in the Restaurants industry operate restaurants and other eating places, including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, cafeterias and buffets, and snack bars.All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Sonic

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma headquartered Sonic Corp.'s shares rose slightly by 0.95%, finishing Thursday's trading session at $36.06. A total volume of 503,427 shares was traded. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 1.21% and 34.10%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have gained 47.36% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 13.85% and 32.55%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Sonic, which operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 64.54. Get the full research report on SONC for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SONC

Texas Roadhouse

On Thursday, shares in Louisville, Kentucky-based Texas Roadhouse Inc. recorded a trading volume of 551,236 shares. The stock ended the session 0.28% lower at $67.59. The Company's shares have gained 6.84% over the previous three months and 36.79% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.93% above its 50-day moving average and 16.43% above its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Texas Roadhouse, which together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 54.09.

On July 09th, 2018, Texas Roadhouse announced that it will release its Q2 2018 financial results on July 30th, 2018, after the market close.A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day. A live webcast of the call will be accessible under the investor relations portion of the Company's website.

On July 11th, 2018, research firm Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its ?Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $64 a share to $70 a share. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on TXRH, click to register at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TXRH

Wingstop

Shares in Dallas, Texas headquartered Wingstop Inc. closed at $51.26, rising 1.28% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 369,598 shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.77% over the previous three months and 74.65% over the past year. The stock is trading 15.40% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Wingstop, which together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name, have an RSI of 47.24.

On July 12th, 2018, Wingstop announced that its Q2 2018 financial results will be issued on August 02nd, 2018, shortly after the market closes. Charlie Morrison, Chairman and CEO, and Michael Skipworth, Executive Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. The live webcast of the conference call will be available under the investor relations section of the Company's corporate website. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on WING at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WING

YUM! Brands

Louisville, Kentucky headquartered YUM! Brands Inc.'s stock ended 0.36% higher at $78.95 with a total trading volume of 2.19 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.85% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.35%. Furthermore, shares of YUM! Brands, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide, have an RSI of 46.93.

On July 11th, 2018, Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, and the NCAA announced a multi-year agreement that will keep the former the Official Pizza of the NCAA through the 2020-2021 academic year. With the Official Pizza designation, the Company has the rights to activate around all 90 NCAA championships each year -from basketball and hockey to bowling, fencing, baseball, beach volleyball, and beyond. Know more about YUM in our free research coverage at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=YUM

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 21 32 044 483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities