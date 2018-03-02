Free Research Report as Colfax Posted its Q4 and Full FY17 Results

Stock Monitor: Zebra Technologies Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, Colfax reported net sales of $874.08 million, which came in above the $812.41 million reported in the year-ago same period. However, net sales numbers for the reported quarter missed market consensus estimates of $899.6 million. Additionally, the Company?s Air and Gas Handling orders increased to $368.5 million in Q4 FY17 from $328.8 million in last year's comparable quarter.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted a net loss from continuing operations attributable to Colfax of $188.97 million, or $1.53 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to net income from continuing operations attributable to Colfax of $38.12 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, reported in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted net income from continuing operations for Q4 FY17 came in at $55.84 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $64.10 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Moreover, Wall Street had expected adjusted net income of $0.44 per diluted share.

The Annapolis Junction, Maryland-based Company's net sales for full-year FY17 stood at $3.30 billion versus $3.19 billion a year ago. The Company reported adjusted net income from continuing operations of $216.33 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $222.21 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, reported in FY16.

Operational Metrics

The Company's cost of sales increased to $606.40 million in Q4 FY17 from $562.42 million in Q4 FY16. Gross profit for the reported quarter came in at $267.68 million, up from $249.99 million in Q4 FY16. selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses also increased to $198.79 million in Q4 FY17 from $169.93 million in the last year's corresponding period. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted operating income came in at $68.89 million, or 7.9% of net sales, in Q4 FY17 versus $80.06 million, or 9.9% of net sales, in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company generated $218.77 million in cash from its operating activities compared to $246.97 million in the last fiscal year. The Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $262.02 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $208.81 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had long-term debt amounting to $1.06 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $1.29 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for FY18, Colfax is forecasting adjusted net income per share in the range of $2.00 to $2.15.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday?s closing bell, Colfax?s stock marginally declined 0.25%, ending the trading session at $31.71.

Volume traded for the day: 1.15 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 883.72 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Colfax's market cap was at $3.89 billion.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors