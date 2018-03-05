Free Research Report as Haemonetics’ Revenues Grew 2.7% and Adjusted EPS Surged 44%

Stock Monitor: Endologix Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Haemonetics' revenues increased 2.7% to $234.04 million compared to $227.84 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $226.9 million.

During Q3 FY18, Haemonetics' gross margin was 47.6%, up 320 basis points compared to the year ago same period. The Company's adjusted gross margin was 47.6% for the reported quarter, up 310 basis points compared to Q3 FY17, due to favorable mix, productivity, and currency.

For Q3 FY18, Haemonetics' operating income was $1.01 million compared to $21.21 million in Q3 FY17, while its operating margin was 0.4%, down 890 basis points versus the year ago comparable period. Haemonetics' restructuring and turnaround costs of $31.3 million and $6.7 million were included in operating income in Q3 FY18 and Q3 FY17, respectively. The Company's adjusted operating income was $41.8 million, up 20.5% on a y-o-y basis, while its operating margin was 17.9%, up 270 basis points compared to Q3 FY17. A favorable foreign currency contributed about 100 basis points to operating margin improvement.

In Q3 FY18, Haemonetics' net loss was $6.55 million, or $0.12 loss per diluted share, compared to a net income of $15.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results included the impact of the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). Haemonetics recorded a net discrete tax provision of $5 million as a component of tax expense related to the TCJA enacted during the reported quarter. The adjustment included a net $12 million transition tax on earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries that were previously tax deferred, partially offset by a $7 million benefit from the revaluation of deferred tax items using the lower corporate tax rates, effective as from January 01, 2018.

Haemonetics' adjusted net income was $0.62 per diluted share in Q3 FY18, up 44% compared to $0.43 per diluted share in Q3 FY17. The Company noted favorable adjusted earnings per share impacts of $0.10 attributed to the lower tax rate, and $0.04 attributable to favorable currency, partly offset by $0.02 dilution due to an increase in share count. Haemonetics' earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.44 per share.

Segment Results

During Q3 FY18, Haemonetics' Plasma segment's revenues grew 4.1% to $113.10 million compared to $108.66 million in Q3 FY17.

For Q3 FY18, the Company's BloodCenter's revenues fell 2.8% to $74.23 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $76.35 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Haemonetics' Hemostasis Management Franchise segment's revenues advanced 17.6% to $19.89 million compared to $16.91 million in Q3 FY17.

The Company's Cell Processing's segment's revenues rose 3.5% to $26.83 million compared to $25.92 million in Q3 FY17.

Cash Matters

As of December 30, 2017, Haemonetics' cash and cash equivalents were $251.59 million compared to $139.56 million. For YTD fiscal 2018, the Company's free cash flow was $113.4 million, before restructuring and turnaround funding requirements, up 33% versus the prior year's comparable period.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $260 million of its common shares through March 30, 2019.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Haemonetics' stock advanced 2.20%, ending the trading session at $71.57.

Volume traded for the day: 329.06 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month ? up 10.70%; previous three-month period ? up 23.14%; past twelve-month period ? up 83.32%; and year-to-date ? up 23.23%

After last Friday's close, Haemonetics' market cap was at $3.80 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

