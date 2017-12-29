Free Research Reports on These Banking Stocks -- Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, PNC Financial Services, and Citigroup

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bank of Nova Scotia

Toronto, Canada headquartered The Bank of Nova Scotia's stock finished Thursday's session 0.68% higher at $65.08. A total volume of 694,021 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 573,450 shares. Over the last month and the previous three months, the Company's shares have advanced 1.99% and 1.10%, respectively. Additionally, the stock has gained 16.88% since the start of this year. Shares of the Company are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.40% and 6.38%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.43.

On December 22nd, 2017, Bank of Nova Scotia announced that it intends to purchase common shares for cancellation, pursuant to a share repurchase program (the "Program"). The Program will form part of the bank's normal course issuer bid announced on May 30th, 2017, which provides authorization for the purchase of up to 24,000,000 common shares during the 12-month period, beginning June 02nd, 2017, and ending June 01st, 2018.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 1.03%, ending yesterday's session at $97.33. A total volume of 534,870 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 449,000 shares. The stock has gained 8.41% in the past month, 10.97% in the previous three months, and 19.28% on an YTD basis. The Company's shares are trading 6.65% above their 50-day moving average and 13.44% above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company have an RSI of 71.82.

On December 19th, 2017, research firm Barclays upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underweight' to 'Overweight'.

On December 28th, 2017, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce announced that its new poll found that paying down debt remains the top financial priority for Canadians in 2018 - the eighth consecutive year it has topped the list in the Company's annual survey. The poll results also showed that investing and building wealth is increasing in importance compared to more immediate financial concerns.

PNC Financial Services Group

On Thursday, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania headquartered The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s stock rose 0.48%, to close the day at $145.67. A total volume of 1.09 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 7.36% in the last one month, 8.34% in the previous three months, and 24.55% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading 5.13% and 13.48% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company have an RSI of 61.97.

On December 13th, 2017, PNC Financial Services announced an increase in its prime lending rate, effective December 14th, 2017. The new rate is 4.50%.

Citigroup

Shares in New York-based Citigroup Inc. ended the day 0.25% higher at $75.08. A total volume of 7.93 million shares was traded. The stock has gained 1.87% in the last month, 3.34% in the previous three months, and 26.33% since the start of this year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.62% and 11.68%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Citigroup have an RSI of 51.76.

On December 20th, 2017, Citigroup announced that it won several top awards in International Financing Review's 2017 Awards process, including "Bond House" and "Bank for Governments," as well as "Credit Derivatives House." Regionally, the Company also won: Asia Bank of the Year; EMEA Equity House; North America Equity House; US Bond House; North America Financial Bond House; and Latin America Bond House.



