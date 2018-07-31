Free Stock Performance Review on Biogen and Three Additional Biotech Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: BDSI, BHVN, and CERS

This morning, WallStEquities.com observes BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd (NYSE: BHVN), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), and Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS). The Biotechnology industry consists of companies that are engaged in the research and development of new drugs, medical devices, and procedures. The industry includes the manufacturing and marketing of drugs as a result of direct research and development.

BioDelivery Sciences International

Raleigh, North Carolina headquartered BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 2.75% lower at $2.65 with a total trading volume of 200,672 shares. Over the previous three months, the Company's shares have advanced 32.50%. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 5.54%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.32.

On July 24th, 2018, BioDelivery Sciences International announced that it will report its Q2 2018 financial results after the close of the US Financial markets on Thursday, August 09th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide an update on its business operations.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding

Shares in New Haven, Connecticut-based Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd declined 1.62%, ending yesterday's session at $33.32 with a total trading volume of 232,970 shares. The stock has gained 14.27% in the previous three months and 30.11% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 9.35% above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Biohaven Pharma, which develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders, have an RSI of 31.93.

On July 03rd, 2018, research firm Needham reiterated its ?Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $36 a share to $48 a share.

On July 03rd, 2018, research firm Needham reiterated its ?Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $36 a share to $48 a share.

On July 24th, 2018, Biohaven Pharma announced that it initiated a Phase-2/3 clinical trial of trigriluzole (BHV-4157), a novel glutamate modulator, in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD). The trial is being conducted in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study, as previously announced. The first AD patient is expected to enroll in the coming weeks.



Biogen

On Monday, Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered Biogen Inc.'s stock dropped 2.63%, to close the day at $331.46. A total volume of 2.37 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.95 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.79% in the last month, 21.15% in the previous three months, and 15.31% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.72% and 7.89% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Biogen, which discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide, have an RSI of 47.49.

On July 25th, 2018, research firm SunTrust reiterated its ?Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $321 a share to $392 a share.

On July 25th, 2018, research firm SunTrust reiterated its ?Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $321 a share to $392 a share.

On July 25th, 2018 at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2018 in Chicago, Illinois, Biogen and Eisai Co., Ltd announced detailed results from the Phase-II study with BAN2401, an anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody, in 856 patients with early Alzheimer's disease. This abstract was accepted for Late Breaking oral presentation at AAIC.

Cerus

Shares in Concord, California headquartered Cerus Corp. ended the day 1.91% lower at $7.18. A total volume of 714,840 shares was traded. The stock has gained 5.59% in the last month, 38.08% in the previous three months, and 217.70% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.48% and 43.41%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Cerus, which focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety, have an RSI of 48.87.

On July 19th, 2018, Cerus announced that its Q2 results will be released on August 02nd, 2018, after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:15 p.m. EDT that afternoon, during which management will discuss the results and provide a general business overview and outlook. The live webcast may be accessed under the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.

