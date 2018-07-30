Free Stock Performance Review on Spotify Technology and Three Additional Radio Broadcasters Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: LSXMK, ETM, and P

Liberty SiriusXM Group

Englewood, Colorado-based The Liberty SiriusXM Group's shares declined slightly by 0.96%, finishing last Friday's session at $47.45. A total volume of 341,092 shares was traded. Over the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 6.39% and 13.79%, respectively. Furthermore, the Company's shares have gained 4.08% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.86% and 10.68%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Liberty SiriusXM, which through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the US and Canada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.45.

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LSXMK



Spotify Technology

On Friday, shares in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg-based Spotify Technology S.A. ended the session 5.10% lower at $186.27. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.12 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2.35 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 8.20% in the last month and 16.43% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.45% and 12.90%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Spotify Technology, which together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide, have an RSI of 56.87.

On July 26th, 2018, Spotify Technology reported its results for Q2 FY18 ending June 30th, 2018. Total revenue for the quarter was ?1,273 million, gross margin was 25.8%, and operating expenses totaled ?419 million. Monthly active users for Q2 2018 were 180 million, and premium subscribers grew to 83 million. At the end of the quarter, the Company held ?1.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments.

On July 27th, 2018, research firm Canaccord Genuity reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $200 a share to $220 a share.



www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SPOT



Entercom Communications

Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania headquartered Entercom Communications Corp.'s stock dropped 3.23%, to close the day at $7.50 with a total trading volume of 1.14 million shares. The stock is trading 1.03% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which operates as a radio broadcasting company in the US, have an RSI of 40.70.

On July 25th, 2018, Entercom Communications announced that it will report its Q2 2018 financial results before the market opens on August 08th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day to review the results. A live webcast of the call will be available under the 'Investor Relations' section of the Company's website.

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ETM

Pandora Media

Shares in Oakland, California headquartered Pandora Media Inc. recorded a trading volume of 9.31 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 8.52 million shares. The stock ended at $7.56, plummeting 6.55% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 38.21% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 26.67%. Furthermore, shares of Pandora Media, which provides music discovery platform services in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 39.02.

On July 11th, 2018, research firm Nomura initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=P

