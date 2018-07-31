Free Technical Insights on Qurate Retail Group and Three Other Specialty Retail Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: PIR, SBH, and VSI

In today's pre-market research, WallStEquities.com monitors Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE: PIR), Qurate Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA), Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH), and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE: VSI). The Specialty Retail industry consists of automotive, specialty stores, and fuel retailing. The industry is highly fragmented and dependent upon macroeconomic factors such as GDP, disposable income, and consumer spending. Competitive rivalry in this segment is high, with a medium barrier to entry in the market.

Pier 1 Imports

Fort Worth, Texas headquartered Pier 1 Imports Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 2.84% higher at $2.17 with a total trading volume of 873,038 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 13.34%. Shares of the Company, which engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.85.

On July 24th, 2018, Pier 1 Imports provided commentary regarding the proposed 10% tariff on additional classes of products imported to the US from China announced by the Office of the US Trade Representative on July 10th, 2018. The Company is evaluating strategies to mitigate the impact of the proposed tariff, including collaborative efforts with its vendor partners, and does not expect financial results in fiscal 2019 to be materially affected.

Qurate Retail Group

Shares in Englewood, Colorado-based Qurate Retail Group Inc. ended at $21.16, down 1.03% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.35 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 1.37% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications, have an RSI of 44.47.

On July 06th, 2018, Qurate Retail announced that its President and CEO, Mike George, and Executive Chairman, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call on August 08th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company's results for Q2 2018. Following the prepared remarks, the Company will host a brief question-and-answer session, during which management will accept questions.



Sally Beauty Holdings

Denton, Texas headquartered Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 0.55% higher at $16.34 with a total trading volume of 1.75 million shares. The stock is trading 3.43% above their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, have an RSI of 55.57.

On July 16th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underperform'.

On July 26th, 2018, Sally Beauty said that a press release announcing its Q3 financial results is expected to be made available before the US financial markets open on August 02nd, 2018. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results. This live webcast will be available on the Company's investor website.

Vitamin Shoppe

On Monday, shares in Secaucus, New Jersey headquartered Vitamin Shoppe Inc. recorded a trading volume of 348,180 shares. The stock finished 1.91% higher at $8.00. The Company's shares have advanced 15.11% in the last month and 61.62% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 19.67% and 61.33%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Vitamin Shoppe, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 73.00.

On July 27th, 2018, Vitamin Shoppe announced that it will release its Q2 FY18 financial results before the market opens on August 08th, 2018. A conference call will be webcast on the same day beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

