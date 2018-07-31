Free Technical Reports on Fidelity National Financial and Three Additional Insurance Equities

Stock Research Monitor: AGO, AMBC, and NMIH

Research reports have been issued by WallStEquities.com on Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE: AGO), Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBC), Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF), and NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH). These companies operate in the Surety and Title Insurance space, which is engaged in underwriting insurance policies to protect owners' and lenders' interest in real property against loss and liability caused by title defects and related matters.

Assured Guaranty

On Monday, shares in Hamilton, Bermuda headquartered Assured Guaranty Ltd rose slightly by 0.51%, ending the day at $37.77. The stock recorded a trading volume of 657,487 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.62% in the last month and 4.08% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.29% and 4.96%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Assured Guaranty, which through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.63.

On July 19th, 2018, Assured Guaranty announced that it will issue its financial results press release for Q2 ended June 30th, 2018 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 01st, 2018. The Company will host a conference call on August 02nd, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available via live and archived webcast under the Investor Information section of the Company's website.

Ambac Financial Group

Shares in New York headquartered Ambac Financial Group Inc. ended the day 0.10% lower at $19.90 with a total trading volume of 206,168 shares. In the previous three months, the stock has gained 16.85%. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.40% and 18.56%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Ambac Financial, which provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide, have an RSI of 50.09.

On July 25th, 2018, Ambac Financial announced that it expects to release its full financial results for Q2 2018 after market close on August 08th, 2018. The Company will host a live conference call on August 09th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.



Fidelity National Financial

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Jacksonville, Florida headquartered Fidelity National Financial Inc. finished 0.96% lower at $40.08 with a total trading volume of 1.10 million shares. The stock has advanced 7.54% in the last month, 8.82% over the previous three months, and 14.81% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.34% and 3.83%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the US, have an RSI of 62.14.

On July 17th, 2018, research firm Keefe Bruyette upgraded the Company's stock rating from ?Market Perform' to ?Outperform'.

On July 17th, 2018, Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable September 28th, 2018, to stockholders of record as of September 14th, 2018.

NMI Holdings

Emeryville, California headquartered NMI Holdings Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 641,429 shares at the end of yesterday's session, which was above their three months average volume of 438,450 shares. The stock closed the day 1.45% higher at $21.00. The Company's shares have surged 28.83% in the past month, 51.62% in the previous three months, and 81.82% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 20.01% and 22.98%, respectively. Additionally, shares of NMI Holdings have an RSI of 81.88.

On July 12th, 2018, NMI Holdings announced that it will report the results for its Q2 ended June 30th, 2018 after the market close on August 01st, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day. The webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

