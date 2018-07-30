Free Technical Reports on Red Hat and Three Additional Application Software Equities

Stock Research Monitor: EGOV, RNG, and RUBI

Today, WallStEquities.com covers the following stocks: NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV), Red Hat Inc. (NYSE: RHT), RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG), and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE: RUBI). The global Application Software industry is a consolidated industry consisting of ERP, CRM, SCM, and business intelligence and analytics. A combination of factors, such as IT spending, technological innovations, and economic growth, impacts the industry dynamics significantly.

NIC Inc.

Olathe, Kansas-based NIC Inc.'s shares finished Friday's session 3.31% lower at $16.05. A total volume of 288,755 shares was traded. The stock has gained 3.55% in the last month, 7.72% over the previous three months, and 0.31% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.64% and 2.54%, respectively. Moreover, shares of NIC, which together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.23.

On July 16th, 2018, Kansas Information Consortium, LLC, part of NIC Inc.'s family of companies, announced that the city of Holyrood, Kansas launched KanPay Counter, a solution provided by Kansas.gov that conveniently processes credit card and eCheck payments over-the-counter and online. The city of Holyrood, in collaboration with Kansas.gov, is now providing KanPay Counter payment processing for various constituent payments, including utilities and court fines.

Red Hat

Shares in Raleigh, North Carolina headquartered Red Hat Inc. ended the day 2.62% lower at $145.44 with a total trading volume of 1.43 million shares. The stock has advanced 9.57% in the last month and 47.03% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 2.38% above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Red Hat, which provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide, have an RSI of 45.73.

On July 17th, 2018, Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Ansible Engine 2.6, the latest release of its simple, powerful, and agentless open source IT automation solution. Red Hat Ansible Engine 2.6 adds new content for automating across hybrid and multicloud environments, along with simplified connections to network APIs and updates for Ansible deployments overseeing Windows environments.



RingCentral

Belmont, California headquartered RingCentral Inc.'s stock dropped 2.74%, closing the session at $80.00. A total volume of 910,084 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 802,780 shares. The Company's shares have gained 17.56% in the last month, 18.69% in the previous three months, and 123.46% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.21% above its 50-day moving average and 31.61% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of RingCentral, which provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the US, have an RSI of 55.65.

On July 12th, 2018, research firm Stifel initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $100 per share.

On July 24th, 2018, RingCentral announced plans to integrate with Google Cloud's new Contact Center AI, a solution that combines multiple AI products to improve the customer service experience, as well as the productivity of contact centers. Together, RingCentral and Google Cloud will collaborate on applying AI in multiple areas of RingCentral Contact Center?, enabling deeper customer engagement and improving the productivity of agents.

Rubicon Project

On Friday, shares in the Los Angeles, California headquartered Rubicon Project Inc. finished the session 3.50% lower at $3.03. A total volume of 508,218 shares was traded. The stock has gained 3.77% in the last month and 37.10% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.58% and 31.76%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Rubicon Project, which provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 48.87.

On July 05th, 2018, Rubicon Project said that it will announce its financial results for Q2 ended June 30th, 2018, after the market close on August 01st, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss its results and outlook. A simultaneous audio webcast of the call will be accessible on the Company's investor website, under "Events and Presentations".

