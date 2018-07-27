Free Technical Reports on V.F. Corp. and Three Additional Textile Equities

Stock Research Monitor: CRI, GIII, and GOOS

Featured today on WallStEquities.com are the following Textile Apparel Clothing stocks: V.F. Corp. (NYSE: VFC), Carter's Inc. (NYSE: CRI), G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII), and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS). The apparel and textile industry can be broken down into two major segments: the production of textiles and fabric from raw materials, and the transformation of these fabrics into clothing and other accessories.

V.F. Corp.

On Thursday, shares in Greensboro, North Carolina headquartered V.F. Corp. rose 1.52%, ending the day at $93.80. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.36 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2.14 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.38% in the last month, 17.50% over the previous three months, and 54.10% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 12.27% and 22.06%, respectively. Moreover, shares of V.F. Corp., which engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Pacific, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 79.04.

On July 20th, 2018, V.F. Corp.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on September 20th, 2018, to shareholders of record on September 10th, 2018.

On July 23rd, 2018, research firm Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $86 a share to $107 a share.

Carter's

Shares in Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Carter's Inc. ended the day 6.09% lower at $108.58. A total volume of 2.30 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 809,130 shares. In the previous three months and over the past year, the stock has gained 1.89% and 22.50%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 1.03%. Furthermore, shares of Carter's, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands, have an RSI of 38.80.

On July 16th, 2018, Carter's announced that it has launched Carter's KID, a new product offering designed for boys and girls sizes four to 14, this month. Carter's KID debuts with a full assortment of more than 700 styles, many incorporating themes related to sports, emojis, unicorns, dinosaurs, and gaming, and relaying positive messaging that kids can relate to.



G-III Apparel Group

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in New York-based G-III Apparel Group Ltd finished 0.11% lower at $46.89 with a total trading volume of 315,026 shares. The stock has advanced 0.69% in the last month, 29.07% over the previous three months, and 86.00% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.51% and 27.96%, respectively. Additionally, shares of G-III Apparel, which designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 62.65.

Canada Goose Holdings

Toronto, Canada headquartered Canada Goose Holdings Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 441,355 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 0.31% higher at $62.06. The Company's shares have advanced 8.21% in the past month, 71.96% in the previous three months, and 218.09% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 17.92% and 71.62%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Canada Goose, which designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies, have an RSI of 60.62.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities