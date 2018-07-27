Free Technical Research on Corning and Three More Electronics Equities

Stock Research Monitor: TEL, APH, and DPW

TE Connectivity

On Thursday, shares in Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based TE Connectivity Ltd recorded a trading volume of 2.99 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.66 million shares. The stock ended the day at $94.26, rising slightly by 0.29% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 0.33% in the past month, 0.61% in the previous three months, and 16.88% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.12%. Furthermore, shares of TE Connectivity, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, EMEA region, and Asia/Pacific, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.99.

On July 25th, 2018, TE Connectivity reported its results for fiscal Q3 ended June 29th, 2018. Net sales for the quarter were$3.8 billion, diluted EPS from continuing operations were$1.29, and adjusted EPS was$1.43. Cash flow from continuing operating activities for Q3 FY18 was$800 million, and free cash flow was$504 million, with$382 million returned to shareholders.

Amphenol

Wallingford, Connecticut headquartered Amphenol Corp.'s stock rose 2.68%, finishing yesterday's session at $95.53. A total volume of 2.01 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.18 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 9.59% in the last month, 14.01% over the previous three months, and 27.48% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.61% and 8.03%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Amphenol, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide, have an RSI of 75.97.

On July 25th, 2018, Amphenol reported its results for Q2 2018. Net sales for Q2 2018 were a record $1,981.4 million, gross profit was $644.8 million, and operating income was $408.2 million. GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.91, and adjusted diluted EPS was a record $0.90.

DPW Holdings

Shares in Newport, California-based DPW Holdings Inc. ended the session 2.28% higher at $0.52. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.43 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 14.88% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of DPW Holdings, which designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe, have an RSI of 42.44.

On July 16th, 2018, DPW Holdings said that it will announce its Q2 financial results after market close on August 14th, 2018. CEO and Chairman, Milton "Todd" Ault will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on August 15th, 2018, to discuss the results, provide a business update, and answer questions.

Corning

At the closing bell on Thursday, New York headquartered Corning Inc.'s stock climbed 1.26%, finishing at $33.63. A total volume of 9.42 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 5.76 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 21.41% in the last month, 25.02% over the previous three months, and 10.55% over the past year. The stock is trading 18.66% and 12.59% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Corning, which manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally, have an RSI of 82.24.

On July 19th, 2018, Corning's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 28th, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 31st, 2018.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities