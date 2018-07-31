Free Technical Research on Micron Technology and Three More Semiconductor Equities

Stock Research Monitor: LEDS, SGH, and NLST

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018/ If you want a free Stock Review on MU sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com draws investors' attention to the Semiconductor Memory Chips space, which comprises companies that design, develop, and sell microprocessors and related technology and software to enterprises for use as parts in consumer and enterprise computing products. Under evaluation this morning are the following equities: SemiLEDs Corp. (NASDAQ: LEDS), SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), and Netlist Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

SemiLEDs

On Monday, shares in Chunan, Taiwan headquartered SemiLEDs Corp. recorded a trading volume of 37,011 shares. The stock ended the day at $3.63, declining 2.94% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have surged 67.28% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 7.92%. Furthermore, shares of SemiLEDs, which develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components in the US, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.35.

On July 11th, 2018, SemiLEDs announced its financial results for Q3 FY18 ended May 31st, 2018. Revenue for the quarter was $2.0 million, GAAP net loss was $326 thousand, and GAAP gross margin was 8%. The Company's cash and cash equivalents was $3.7 million at May 31st, 2018. Get the full research report on LEDS for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LEDS

SMART Global Holdings

Newark, California headquartered SMART Global Holdings Inc.'s stock saw a decline of 5.88%, finishing yesterday's session at $30.43. A total volume of 900,421 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 882,720 shares. The Company's shares have surged 65.38% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 18.00%. Additionally, shares of SMART Global, which designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 36.52.

On July 18th, 2018, Penguin Computing, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, announced that it will deliver the new national supercomputer to the Irish Centre for High-End Computing at the National University of Ireland Galway. Funded by the Science Foundation Ireland, the new system will replace the Fionn supercomputer installed in 2013. It will be part of Ireland's National High Performance Computing Service and provide Irish researchers with HPC power to address some of the toughest challenges in science and society. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on SGH at:



www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SGH



Micron Technology

Shares in Boise, Idaho headquartered Micron Technology Inc. ended the session 1.76% lower at $53.01. The stock recorded a trading volume of 25.63 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 15.29% over the previous three months and 81.05% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.62% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Micron Technology, which provides semiconductor systems worldwide, have an RSI of 41.89.

On July 05th, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $108 per share.

On July 16th, 2018, Micron Technology and Intel announced an update to their 3D XPoint? joint development partnership, which has resulted in the development of an entirely new class of non-volatile memory with dramatically lower latency and exponentially greater endurance than NAND memory. The companies have agreed to complete joint development for the second generation of 3D XPoint technology, which is expected to occur in H1 2019. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on MU at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MU



Netlist

At the closing bell on Monday, Irvine, California headquartered Netlist Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.21%, finishing at $0.14. A total volume of 702,110 shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading 17.13% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Netlist, which designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide, have an RSI of 41.83.

On July 09th, 2018, Netlist and ScaleMP Inc., a leader in software-defined computing and memory solutions, announced a collaboration agreement to develop software-defined memory solutions for the former's HybriDIMM?. HybriDIMM? combines DRAM and existing NVM technologies with intelligent ?on-DIMM? co-processing to deliver a significantly lower cost of memory. Expected to be launched in 2019, HybriDIMM? supports multiple server architectures and is recognized as a standard LRDIMM without BIOS modifications. To get free access to your research report on NLST, sign up at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NLST

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 21 32 044 483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities