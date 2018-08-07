Freedom First Selects QCash Financial to Provide Payday Loan Alternative

QCash
Financial, a provider of automated, cloud-based, small-dollar
lending technology, today announced that it is partnering with Freedom
First Credit Union to offer short-term, small-dollar payday loan
alternatives to credit union members through its QCash product.
Using QCash Financial’s product suite, Freedom First can offer an
affordable lending option to members who otherwise might rely on costly
services like traditional payday loans to cover unexpected expenses.
QCash is an automated digital lending platform and uses the member’s
financial history with the financial institution to underwrite, approve
and fund the loan in under one minute. The fees and rates associated
with QCash loans are substantially below those charged by traditional
short-term lenders.
“Our mission at Freedom First is helping people prosper – helping
communities thrive. And we measure our value by how much we give
back,” said Dave Prosser, Freedom First’s Senior Vice President of
Community Development. “We take pride in meeting our members’ needs
right where they are on their financial journey, whether they are just
starting out or they need money management options during more
challenging times. QCash Financial’s automated solution is simple, fast,
and bases underwriting decisions on the member’s relationship with us,
not a credit score.”
“Freedom First understands how important access to cash is for breaking
the cycle of debt and attaining financial stability,” said Ben Morales,
CEO of QCash Financial. “Small-dollar loans offer better rates and
terms. Delivering cash quickly to members can be a powerful step in
moving members toward improved financial health. Freedom First looks out
for those communities that need their services the most, and we’re proud
to be a partner with them.”
The QCash loan platform was developed in 2004 by WSECU
after the credit union’s tellers noticed a substantial number of its
members required small, short-term loans from payday lenders that were
charging excessive fees and interest rates. It is offered as a white
label solution to financial institutions. For more information, contact
Ben Morales at [email protected].
About Freedom First Credit Union
Freedom First Credit Union has more than 52,000 members and $533 million
in assets and is headquartered in the Roanoke, Virginia. With 10
branches in Roanoke and New River Valleys, Freedom First is creating
local economic vitality through their core impact banking programs for
affordable housing, transportation, financial education, impact banking,
and community revitalization. Learn more about Impact
Services.
About QCash Financial
QCash Financial is a CUSO providing automated, cloud-based, omni-channel
lending technology that enables financial institutions to provide
short-term loans quickly to the people they serve. QCash Financial, a
wholly-owned subsidiary of WSECU in Olympia, Wash., started as a
short-term loan solution for the credit union’s members in 2004. For
more information about QCash, visit Q-Cash.com
