French Consumer Spending Sluggish in June

By Fabiana Negrin Ochoa



French consumer spending was sluggish in June, with household expenditure staying virtually flat, statistics agency Insee said Friday.

Consumer spending rose 0.1% on month in June, undershooting expectations for a rise of 0.5% in a poll by The Wall Street Journal. Spending was up 0.3% on year, the statistics show.

The agency also revised May's figure for household expenditure on goods to 1.0% from 0.9%.

Insee said consumption in food and energy was stable in June, with a slight rise in engineered goods and a slowdown in durables.

Write to Fabiana Negrin Ochoa at [email protected]