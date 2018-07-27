Log in
French Consumer Spending Sluggish in June

07/27/2018 | 09:50am CEST

By Fabiana Negrin Ochoa

French consumer spending was sluggish in June, with household expenditure staying virtually flat, statistics agency Insee said Friday.

Consumer spending rose 0.1% on month in June, undershooting expectations for a rise of 0.5% in a poll by The Wall Street Journal. Spending was up 0.3% on year, the statistics show.

The agency also revised May's figure for household expenditure on goods to 1.0% from 0.9%.

Insee said consumption in food and energy was stable in June, with a slight rise in engineered goods and a slowdown in durables.

Write to Fabiana Negrin Ochoa at [email protected]

