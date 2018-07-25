Freshii Finalist for HR Team of the Year and Best Employment Innovation in the 2018 Canadian HR Awards

7/24/2018

TORONTO, July 24, 2018 - Freshii (TSX:FRII), the fast-growing health and wellness brand, announced today that it has been selected as a Finalist for HR Team of the Year Award (fewer than 500 employees) and The University of Waterloo Award for Best Next Generation Employment Innovation in the 5th annual Canadian HR Awards. These are the leading independent awards for the HR function in Canada and represent excellence in people-centric leadership, service, performance, innovation and principle in the business.

"The �nalists are the best of the best," said Jessica Duce, Project Director of Canadian HR Awards. "They demonstrate the resilience, innovation and sheer management smarts it takes to build a thriving people-centred business today. Success stories like theirs are the lifeblood of HR in Canada."

"At Freshii we know that creating a thriving culture is not a 'nice to have,' but a strategic business priority," said Ashely Dalziel, Chief People O�cer. "It begins with hiring and developing the right talent and enabling them to do the best work of their lives."

Winners in all 25 categories will be selected by a panel of industry experts and announced on September 20, 2018 during a black-tie awards ceremony at The Liberty Grand Toronto.

The annual gala welcomes over 600 top HR professionals from Canada's top HR teams and employers of choice.

Those who wish to attend the event are urged to reserve and purchase seats as soon as possible.

Follow:

Find your nearest Freshii:http://www.freshii.com.

Follow Freshii on Twitter and Instagram: @freshii.

Learn about the Freshii brand:https://vimeo.com/195658178. Join us on LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/freshii

Inquire about how to join the Freshii family:https://freshii.com/us/franchising. Learn more about investing in Freshii:http://ir.freshii.com.

About Freshii:

Eat. Energize. That's the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health-casual restaurant brand that serves fresh food designed to energize people on the go. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened hundreds of restaurants in cities and countries around the world. Freshii can be found in all location types from cosmopolitan cities, college campuses, suburban neighborhoods and malls to �tness clubs, airports and small towns.

About Human Resources Director (HRD):

Human Resources Director (HRD) is published in multiple editions in Canada, Australia, USA, Asia and New Zealand. The Canadian print edition is published quarterly, with a readership of 1,800. The print edition is supported by HRD Online, an online industry hub o�ering in-depth features, analysis of current HR issues, case studies and e-newsletters sent daily to 24,000 readers and subscribers across Canada. Content goes beyond industry standard, o�ering highly engaging, timely, relevant, innovative and entertaining articles. HRD has positioned itself as the magazine of choice for the country's most in�uential HR decision makers.

HRD Contact: Krissy Salvador

Email:[email protected]

Freshii Contact: Adelaide Johnson Email:[email protected]