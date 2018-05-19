Friction Welding Machine Market - Wide Array of Future Applications Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio
research analysts predict the global
friction welding machine market to grow at a CAGR of around 5%
during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.
The advent of new technologies driven by the competitive landscape is a
major trend being witnessed in the market. Technological innovations and
advances both in terms of equipment as well as methodologies are a clear
indication of the highly competitive landscape of the global welding
industry. Many welding equipment manufacturers are concentrating on
following two key technologies to maximize their capital budgets and to
reduce and maintain operating costs, including welding automation and
welding information management systems.
In this report, Technavio analysts have predicted the wide array of
future applications as a key factor contributing to the growth of the
global friction
welding machine market:
Wide array of future applications
Friction welding is best suited for long, longitudinal weld
configurations in lap, butt, butt/lap, and fillet joints on aluminum.
This type of welding can be done to all light metals such as copper
alloys, aluminum alloys, zinc, magnesium, and lead. Many high melting
temperature alloys can also be friction-welded. Increasing environmental
concerns are leading to the increased need to reduce weight in many
vehicular applications. Aluminum is mainly used in transport vehicles
such as trailers and trucks.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for engineering
tools, “Friction welding is used for redesigning cooling
blocks in a heavy-duty cutting machine. In this process, two blocks are
bonded by friction welding to form one structure instead of one single
large extrusion. It is a cost-effective method of production. The
penetration is about 15mm.”
Global friction welding machine market
segmentation
This market research report segments the global friction
welding machine market into the following products (friction
stir welding machines, linear friction welding machines, and rotary
friction welding machines) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and
EMEA). It provides an exhaustive analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
Based on product, the friction stir welding machines segment held the
highest share of the global friction welding machine market in 2017 and
is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
APAC held the largest share of approximately 38% of the global friction
welding machine market in 2017. This region is expected to grow steadily
and dominate the global market through the forecast period.
