Friction Welding Machine Market - Wide Array of Future Applications Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio research analysts predict the global friction welding machine market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

The advent of new technologies driven by the competitive landscape is a major trend being witnessed in the market. Technological innovations and advances both in terms of equipment as well as methodologies are a clear indication of the highly competitive landscape of the global welding industry. Many welding equipment manufacturers are concentrating on following two key technologies to maximize their capital budgets and to reduce and maintain operating costs, including welding automation and welding information management systems.

In this report, Technavio analysts have predicted the wide array of future applications as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global friction welding machine market:

Wide array of future applications

Friction welding is best suited for long, longitudinal weld configurations in lap, butt, butt/lap, and fillet joints on aluminum. This type of welding can be done to all light metals such as copper alloys, aluminum alloys, zinc, magnesium, and lead. Many high melting temperature alloys can also be friction-welded. Increasing environmental concerns are leading to the increased need to reduce weight in many vehicular applications. Aluminum is mainly used in transport vehicles such as trailers and trucks.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for engineering tools, “Friction welding is used for redesigning cooling blocks in a heavy-duty cutting machine. In this process, two blocks are bonded by friction welding to form one structure instead of one single large extrusion. It is a cost-effective method of production. The penetration is about 15mm.”

Global friction welding machine market segmentation

This market research report segments the global friction welding machine market into the following products (friction stir welding machines, linear friction welding machines, and rotary friction welding machines) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an exhaustive analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on product, the friction stir welding machines segment held the highest share of the global friction welding machine market in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of approximately 38% of the global friction welding machine market in 2017. This region is expected to grow steadily and dominate the global market through the forecast period.

