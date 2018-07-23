Friedreich's Ataxia (FRDA) 2017: Treatment Algorithm & Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Friedreich's
According to the report, Friedreich ataxia (FRDA) is the most common
inherited ataxia in Europe, the Middle East, South Asia (Indian
subcontinent), and North Africa. It is estimated to affect 1 in 40,000
people in the United States.
Currently, there are more than 20 active pipeline products undergoing
development in different clinical stages. Even at this stage there is no
cure for this problem, available treatments are only focused on reducing
the symptoms of disease effectively.
Phase Analysis
-
Some drugs that are currently in the pipeline Phase II include: RT001
(Retrotope), Epicatechin (Cardero Therapeutics), ABT-RTA 408 (Reata
Pharmaceuticals), JOT101 (Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics), TAK-831
(Takeda), and Vatiquinone (Edison Pharmaceuticals).
-
3 drugs are in phase I; 11 in preclinical and 3 in discovery phase.
-
Currently, there are no drugs in the clinical phase III for the
treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia.
There are several guidelines for the management and treatment of
the disease provided by various clinicians:
-
Europe - European Federation of neurological societies Guidelines
-
Australia - National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC)
Australia
-
US - Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), Consensus Clinical
Management Guidelines for Friedreich's Ataxia
Companies Featured
-
Cardero Therapeutics
-
Chondrial Therapeutics
-
Edison Pharmaceuticals
-
Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics
-
Reata Pharmaceuticals
-
Retrotope
-
Shire
-
Takeda
-
and more...
Key Topics Covered
-
Friedreich's Ataxia
-
Disease Overview
-
Cause
-
Pathophysiology
-
Pathogenesis
-
Symptoms
-
Diagnosis
-
Treatment and Management
-
Management of Friedreich's Ataxia
-
Diagnosis
-
Clinical Diagnosis
-
Genetic Diagnosis
-
Genotype-phenotype correlation
-
Genetic Testing
-
International Guidelines for the clinical management of Friedreich's
ataxia and Treatment Algorithm
-
United States
-
Guidelines based on the different components of Friedreich ataxia
-
Guidelines for treatment
-
Guidelines in other countries
-
Pipeline Therapeutics
-
Comparative Analysis
-
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
-
Comparative Analysis
-
RT001: Retrotrope
-
Product Description
-
Research and development
-
Product Development Activities
-
Epicatechin: Cardero Therapeutics
-
Product Description
-
Research and development
-
Vatiquinone: BioElectron
-
Product Description
-
Research and development
-
Product Development Activities
-
TAK-831: Takeda
-
Product Description
-
Research and Development
-
Inactive Products
-
Dormant Drugs
-
Drivers and Barriers
