Friedreich's Ataxia (FRDA) 2017: Treatment Algorithm & Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/23/2018 | 04:35pm CEST

The "Friedreich's Ataxia - Treatment Algorithm and Competitive Landscape 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, Friedreich ataxia (FRDA) is the most common inherited ataxia in Europe, the Middle East, South Asia (Indian subcontinent), and North Africa. It is estimated to affect 1 in 40,000 people in the United States.

Currently, there are more than 20 active pipeline products undergoing development in different clinical stages. Even at this stage there is no cure for this problem, available treatments are only focused on reducing the symptoms of disease effectively.

Phase Analysis

  • Some drugs that are currently in the pipeline Phase II include: RT001 (Retrotope), Epicatechin (Cardero Therapeutics), ABT-RTA 408 (Reata Pharmaceuticals), JOT101 (Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics), TAK-831 (Takeda), and Vatiquinone (Edison Pharmaceuticals).
  • 3 drugs are in phase I; 11 in preclinical and 3 in discovery phase.
  • Currently, there are no drugs in the clinical phase III for the treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia.

There are several guidelines for the management and treatment of the disease provided by various clinicians:

  • Europe - European Federation of neurological societies Guidelines
  • Australia - National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Australia
  • US - Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), Consensus Clinical Management Guidelines for Friedreich's Ataxia

Companies Featured

  • Cardero Therapeutics
  • Chondrial Therapeutics
  • Edison Pharmaceuticals
  • Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals
  • Retrotope
  • Shire
  • Takeda
  • and more...

Key Topics Covered

  1. Friedreich's Ataxia
  2. Disease Overview
  3. Cause
  4. Pathophysiology
  5. Pathogenesis
  6. Symptoms
  7. Diagnosis
  8. Treatment and Management
  9. Management of Friedreich's Ataxia
  10. Diagnosis
  11. Clinical Diagnosis
  12. Genetic Diagnosis
  13. Genotype-phenotype correlation
  14. Genetic Testing
  15. International Guidelines for the clinical management of Friedreich's ataxia and Treatment Algorithm
  16. United States
  17. Guidelines based on the different components of Friedreich ataxia
  18. Guidelines for treatment
  19. Guidelines in other countries
  20. Pipeline Therapeutics
  21. Comparative Analysis
  22. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
  23. Comparative Analysis
  24. RT001: Retrotrope
  25. Product Description
  26. Research and development
  27. Product Development Activities
  28. Epicatechin: Cardero Therapeutics
  29. Product Description
  30. Research and development
  31. Vatiquinone: BioElectron
  32. Product Description
  33. Research and development
  34. Product Development Activities
  35. TAK-831: Takeda
  36. Product Description
  37. Research and Development
  38. Inactive Products
  39. Dormant Drugs
  40. Drivers and Barriers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mczlss/friedreichs?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
