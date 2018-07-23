Friedreich's Ataxia (FRDA) 2017: Treatment Algorithm & Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Friedreich's Ataxia - Treatment Algorithm and Competitive Landscape 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, Friedreich ataxia (FRDA) is the most common inherited ataxia in Europe, the Middle East, South Asia (Indian subcontinent), and North Africa. It is estimated to affect 1 in 40,000 people in the United States.

Currently, there are more than 20 active pipeline products undergoing development in different clinical stages. Even at this stage there is no cure for this problem, available treatments are only focused on reducing the symptoms of disease effectively.

Phase Analysis

Some drugs that are currently in the pipeline Phase II include: RT001 (Retrotope), Epicatechin (Cardero Therapeutics), ABT-RTA 408 (Reata Pharmaceuticals), JOT101 (Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics), TAK-831 (Takeda), and Vatiquinone (Edison Pharmaceuticals).

3 drugs are in phase I; 11 in preclinical and 3 in discovery phase.

Currently, there are no drugs in the clinical phase III for the treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia.

There are several guidelines for the management and treatment of the disease provided by various clinicians:

Europe - European Federation of neurological societies Guidelines

Australia - National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Australia

US - Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), Consensus Clinical Management Guidelines for Friedreich's Ataxia



Companies Featured

Cardero Therapeutics

Chondrial Therapeutics

Edison Pharmaceuticals

Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Retrotope

Shire

Takeda

and more...

Key Topics Covered

Friedreich's Ataxia Disease Overview Cause Pathophysiology Pathogenesis Symptoms Diagnosis Treatment and Management Management of Friedreich's Ataxia Diagnosis Clinical Diagnosis Genetic Diagnosis Genotype-phenotype correlation Genetic Testing International Guidelines for the clinical management of Friedreich's ataxia and Treatment Algorithm United States Guidelines based on the different components of Friedreich ataxia Guidelines for treatment Guidelines in other countries Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis Mid Stage Products (Phase II) Comparative Analysis RT001: Retrotrope Product Description Research and development Product Development Activities Epicatechin: Cardero Therapeutics Product Description Research and development Vatiquinone: BioElectron Product Description Research and development Product Development Activities TAK-831: Takeda Product Description Research and Development Inactive Products Dormant Drugs Drivers and Barriers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mczlss/friedreichs?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005448/en/