From Planning to Post-Op, Canon Medical Systems Delivers a Complete Suite of Structural Heart Imaging Solutions

From accurate, precise planning to successful implementation of aortic
and mitral valve replacements and post-operative evaluation, Canon
Medical Systems USA, Inc. delivers a complete suite of imaging
solutions for structural heart interventions. Features such as the
Volumetric Scan Mode on the Aquilion™ ONE / GENESIS Edition, which
enables the heart to be scanned in a single axial scan, and the Mitral
Valve Analysis (MVA) package on the Aplio™ i900 deliver fast, post-op
valve analysis that gives clinicians access to image detail ideal for
complex transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter
mitral valve repair (TMVR) procedures.
Canon Medical Systems’ suite of structural heart imaging solutions gives
clinicians the complete suite of tools they need to clearly image
patients–enabling them to perform minimally invasive, efficient and
cost-effective cardiac treatment for structural heart disease:
CT – Accurate, Precise Planning: The Aquilion™
ONE / GENESIS Edition and the Aquilion
Prime SP enables fast CT imaging when planning complex structural
heart interventions. To improve workflow for advanced CTA scans while
potentially reducing IV contrast and radiation dose, the systems offer
Volumetric Scan Mode that enables providers to acquire anatomical and
functional data in a single heartbeat, as well as three phase Variable
Helical Pitch (vHP3), which automatically changes from an ECG-gated to
a non-ECG-gated acquisition during a single helical scan.
Angiography – Efficient, Flexible Interventional Procedures: The
Infinix™-i
systems are designed to help clinicians maximize flexibility, minimize
exposure and optimize image quality for quick and safe valve
replacement procedures. The freely moving C-arms and unprecedented
patient access enable clinicians to enhance the speed and precision of
interventional procedures to prioritize a safe and efficient work
environment.
Ultrasound – Real-Time, 4D Imaging Every Step of the Way: The Aplio™
i900 premium cardiovascular system provides cardiologists easy
access to 4D TEE transcatheter procedure guidance with advanced
quantitative technologies, including MVA (Mitral Valve Analysis) which
delivers fast valve analysis during planning, implantation and post-op
evaluation.
“As a physician, I am always looking for innovative techniques including
Trans-Catheter Therapies like TAVR, MitraClip, Left Atrial Appendage
exclusion to treat complex diseases that are safer for my patients,”
said Dr. Peter Fail, director of cardiac catheterization laboratories
and interventional research, Terrebonne General Medical Center.
“Advanced diagnostic imaging technology can play a critical role in
successfully completing TAVR procedures, which is less invasive than
open-heart surgery.”
“From the planning stage to minimally invasive procedures to patient
follow-up, our imaging technology is the cornerstone of care for
structural heart disease,” said Satrajit Misra, vice president,
Marketing and Strategic Development, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.
“We’re proud of our complete suite of cardiac imaging solutions, which
enable clinicians to see the details they need to deliver minimally
invasive and cost-effective structural heart treatment.”
Canon Medical Systems showcased its structural heart imaging solutions
at this year’s American College of Cardiology (ACC) annual meeting in
Orlando, March 10–12, 2018 (Booth #2837).
