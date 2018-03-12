From Planning to Post-Op, Canon Medical Systems Delivers a Complete Suite of Structural Heart Imaging Solutions

Canon Medical Systems’ CT, Angiography and Ultrasound Systems Deliver High-Quality Imaging Detail, Enabling Clinicians to Prioritize Safe, Efficient Interventional Cardiac Procedures

From accurate, precise planning to successful implementation of aortic and mitral valve replacements and post-operative evaluation, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. delivers a complete suite of imaging solutions for structural heart interventions. Features such as the Volumetric Scan Mode on the Aquilion™ ONE / GENESIS Edition, which enables the heart to be scanned in a single axial scan, and the Mitral Valve Analysis (MVA) package on the Aplio™ i900 deliver fast, post-op valve analysis that gives clinicians access to image detail ideal for complex transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR) procedures.

Canon Medical Systems’ suite of structural heart imaging solutions gives clinicians the complete suite of tools they need to clearly image patients–enabling them to perform minimally invasive, efficient and cost-effective cardiac treatment for structural heart disease:

CT – Accurate, Precise Planning: The Aquilion™ ONE / GENESIS Edition and the Aquilion Prime SP enables fast CT imaging when planning complex structural heart interventions. To improve workflow for advanced CTA scans while potentially reducing IV contrast and radiation dose, the systems offer Volumetric Scan Mode that enables providers to acquire anatomical and functional data in a single heartbeat, as well as three phase Variable Helical Pitch (vHP3), which automatically changes from an ECG-gated to a non-ECG-gated acquisition during a single helical scan.

The Infinix™-i systems are designed to help clinicians maximize flexibility, minimize exposure and optimize image quality for quick and safe valve replacement procedures. The freely moving C-arms and unprecedented patient access enable clinicians to enhance the speed and precision of interventional procedures to prioritize a safe and efficient work environment. Ultrasound – Real-Time, 4D Imaging Every Step of the Way: The Aplio™ i900 premium cardiovascular system provides cardiologists easy access to 4D TEE transcatheter procedure guidance with advanced quantitative technologies, including MVA (Mitral Valve Analysis) which delivers fast valve analysis during planning, implantation and post-op evaluation.

“As a physician, I am always looking for innovative techniques including Trans-Catheter Therapies like TAVR, MitraClip, Left Atrial Appendage exclusion to treat complex diseases that are safer for my patients,” said Dr. Peter Fail, director of cardiac catheterization laboratories and interventional research, Terrebonne General Medical Center. “Advanced diagnostic imaging technology can play a critical role in successfully completing TAVR procedures, which is less invasive than open-heart surgery.”

“From the planning stage to minimally invasive procedures to patient follow-up, our imaging technology is the cornerstone of care for structural heart disease,” said Satrajit Misra, vice president, Marketing and Strategic Development, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “We’re proud of our complete suite of cardiac imaging solutions, which enable clinicians to see the details they need to deliver minimally invasive and cost-effective structural heart treatment.”

Canon Medical Systems showcased its structural heart imaging solutions at this year’s American College of Cardiology (ACC) annual meeting in Orlando, March 10–12, 2018 (Booth #2837).

