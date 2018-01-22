Front Range Biosciences : to Present at Indo Expo's 2018 Denver Trade Show

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Range Biosciences, a leading agricultural biotechnology company specializing in tissue culture propagation of high value crops, is pleased to announce that the company's CEO, Dr. Jonathan Vaught, will present at Indo Expo's 2018 Seminar in Denver on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Denver Mart.

FRB's presentation entitled, "Tissue Culture and Cannabis; Preemptive Action to Reduce Disease Incidence, Pesticide Use, and Related Crop Loss," will cover the importance of using clean tissue stock in cannabis agriculture, and provide attendees with an inside look at how FRB's technology can help cultivators strengthen the cannabis supply chain by increasing efficiency and crop yield.

The Indo Expo is a trade show focusing on building business-to-business relationships and providing a professional platform for cannabis producers, processors, wholesalers and retailers. The conference fosters growth in the cannabis industry by uniting industry professionals from around the globe.

"As the cannabis industry grows, trade shows like Indo Expo are, and will continue to be, vital to a thriving business ecosystem," said Vaught. "FRB is thrilled to be attending, supporting and presenting at Indo Expo 2018."

Vaught's presentation at the conference will take place in Hall B at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 27.

For more information on Front Range Biosciences, please visit http://www.frontrangebio.com

About Front Range Biosciences

FRB is an agricultural biotech company that specializes in tissue culture propagation of high value crops at industrial scale to improve consistency and efficiency for clone production. FRB also has an advanced breeding program for identifying and improving commercially relevant traits. The company is located in Lafayette, Colorado.

