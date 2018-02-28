Front Seat, Backseat, Any Seat... GEICO Says It's Vital to Buckle Up

Seatbelts can save lives – it's that simple. Whether individuals are
sitting behind the wheel or in the passenger seat in the front row,
middle row or back row, GEICO reminds them to get into the habit of
buckling up.
In one year alone, seatbelts were responsible for saving more than
13,000 lives in 2015 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA). That's about an entire audience of concertgoers
at an arena.
When it comes to seatbelts, GEICO has these reminders for drivers and
passengers.
-
Buckling up in the backseat is as important as up front: Participants
in a recent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) study
indicated they were less likely to buckle up in the backseat. Contrary
to popular belief, the backseat is not safer than the front seat if a
passenger is unbuckled.
-
Remember your belt in a hired ride: Whether you called a cab or
arranged a ride through an app, buckling up should always become a
part of the trip. It does not matter if a passenger is unbuckled in a
personal vehicle or a hired ride – the same risks are present either
way.
-
Drivers, keep an eye on passengers: Drivers should make it a
habit to check that all passengers have buckled up before shifting the
car into gear. Drivers should not accept excuses from passengers such
as the seatbelt makes clothing too wrinkly or causes discomfort.
In order to buckle up safely, drivers need to remember a few simple
guidelines. According to NHTSA, the lap portion of the seatbelt should
rest securely on a passenger's hips; not the stomach. The shoulder belt
should lie across the middle of the chest, away from the neck. Drivers
and passengers should never put a shoulder belt behind their backs or
tuck it under their arms. A seatbelt in this position will not provide
optimal protection.
For more safe driving tips, visit GEICO's Safe
Driving Resources page.
