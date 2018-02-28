Front Seat, Backseat, Any Seat... GEICO Says It's Vital to Buckle Up

Seatbelts can save lives – it's that simple. Whether individuals are sitting behind the wheel or in the passenger seat in the front row, middle row or back row, GEICO reminds them to get into the habit of buckling up.

In one year alone, seatbelts were responsible for saving more than 13,000 lives in 2015 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). That's about an entire audience of concertgoers at an arena.

When it comes to seatbelts, GEICO has these reminders for drivers and passengers.

Buckling up in the backseat is as important as up front: Participants in a recent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) study indicated they were less likely to buckle up in the backseat. Contrary to popular belief, the backseat is not safer than the front seat if a passenger is unbuckled.

Remember your belt in a hired ride: Whether you called a cab or arranged a ride through an app, buckling up should always become a part of the trip. It does not matter if a passenger is unbuckled in a personal vehicle or a hired ride – the same risks are present either way.

Drivers, keep an eye on passengers: Drivers should make it a habit to check that all passengers have buckled up before shifting the car into gear. Drivers should not accept excuses from passengers such as the seatbelt makes clothing too wrinkly or causes discomfort.

In order to buckle up safely, drivers need to remember a few simple guidelines. According to NHTSA, the lap portion of the seatbelt should rest securely on a passenger's hips; not the stomach. The shoulder belt should lie across the middle of the chest, away from the neck. Drivers and passengers should never put a shoulder belt behind their backs or tuck it under their arms. A seatbelt in this position will not provide optimal protection.

For more safe driving tips, visit GEICO's Safe Driving Resources page.

