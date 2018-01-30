Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Short-term and Long-term Borrowings, and Repayment of Long-term Borrowings

Translation Purpose Only

January 30, 2018

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Kazuichi Nagata, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Execution of Short-term and Long-term Borrowings, and Repayment of Long-term Borrowings

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has decided to execute short-term and long-term borrowings. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay long-term borrowings on February 1, 2018. Details are provided below.

1. Execution of Short-term and Long-term Borrowings

(1) Purpose To appropriate for the repayment of long-term borrowings as of February 1, 2013.

(2) Details ① Drawdown Date : February 1, 2018 ② Repayment of Principal : Payment in full on the maturity date ③ Loan Type : Unsecured, Unguaranteed ④ Lender, Amount, Maturity Date and Interest Rate:

Lender Amount Maturity Date Interest Rate Mizuho Bank, Ltd. ￥1,000 Million February 19, 2018 0.06077 % (Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.) THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD. ￥1,000 Million February 19, 2026 0.35630 % (Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

2. Repayment of Long-term Borrowings

Details of the repayment of long-term borrowings on February 1, 2018 are as follows.

Lender Borrowing Amount Drawdown Date Maturity Date Repayment of Principal Loan Type The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. ￥1,000 Million February 1, 2013 February 1, 2018 Payment in full on the maturity date Unsecured Unguaranteed THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD. ￥1,000 Million

3. Change in the Balance of Borrowings

(Unit : ￥Million)

Before This refinance After This refinance Variance Short-term Borrowings 4,500 5,500 +1,000 Long-term Borrowings 77,900 76,900 -1,000 Investment Corporation Bonds 3,000 3,000 － Borrowings Total 85,400 85,400 －

(*) Long-term Borrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.

4. Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities registration statement submitted on September 27, 2017.

Frontier Real Estate Investment website: http://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

