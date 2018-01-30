Log in
Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Short-term and Long-term Borrowings, and Repayment of Long-term Borrowings

01/30/2018 | 08:40am CET

Translation Purpose Only

January 30, 2018

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Kazuichi Nagata, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Execution of Short-term and Long-term Borrowings, and Repayment of Long-term Borrowings

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has decided to execute short-term and long-term borrowings. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay long-term borrowings on February 1, 2018. Details are provided below.

1. Execution of Short-term and Long-term Borrowings

  • (1) Purpose

    To appropriate for the repayment of long-term borrowings as of February 1, 2013.

  • (2) Details Drawdown Date : February 1, 2018 Repayment of Principal : Payment in full on the maturity date Loan Type : Unsecured, Unguaranteed Lender, Amount, Maturity Date and Interest Rate:

Lender

Amount

Maturity Date

Interest Rate

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,000 Million

February 19, 2018

0.06077 %

(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

1,000 Million

February 19, 2026

0.35630 %

(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

2. Repayment of Long-term Borrowings

Details of the repayment of long-term borrowings on February 1, 2018 are as follows.

Lender

Borrowing Amount

Drawdown

Date

Maturity Date

Repayment of Principal

Loan Type

The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,

Ltd.

1,000 Million

February 1, 2013

February 1, 2018

Payment in full on the maturity date

Unsecured Unguaranteed

THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

1,000 Million

3. Change in the Balance of Borrowings

(Unit : Million)

Before This refinance

After This refinance

Variance

Short-term Borrowings

4,500

5,500

+1,000

Long-term Borrowings

77,900

76,900

-1,000

Investment Corporation

Bonds

3,000

3,000

Borrowings Total

85,400

85,400

(*) Long-term Borrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.

4. Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities registration statement submitted on September 27, 2017.

This document is released to media organizations through the "Kabuto Club"(the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Press Club, and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Construction Paper.

Frontier Real Estate Investment website: http://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this press release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 07:39:02 UTC.

