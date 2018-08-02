Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Teleperformance as Company of the Year for the Contact Center Outsourcing Industry in Europe

Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer
experience management, today announced it was named Company of the Year
in the Contact Center Outsourcing Industry for Europe by Frost &
Sullivan. This marks the second consecutive year Teleperformance has
been recognized as the top company in its category for demonstrating
excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation,
customer service and strategic product development.
Frost & Sullivan analysts independently compared market participants and
measured performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive
secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. They
scored each company according to two key factors—Visionary Innovation &
Performance and Customer Impact—and determined that Teleperformance is
truly delivering unique value to customers and operating at a
best-in-class level.
Praxidia, Teleperformance’s consultancy business focused on omnichannel
CX and customer behavior, was cited as an innovative approach to help
customers thrive at a time of rapid technological change. Praxidia
leverages Teleperformance CX Labs research and TP Analytics capabilities
to determine how new technologies like AI, analytics and machine
learning will impact the customer service experience and transform the
industry.
Teleperformance has garnered over 30 Frost & Sullivan Awards over the
last eight years in every major region of the world and has been
recognized for excellence in categories such as Customer Value
Enhancement, Growth Excellence of the Year, Industry Innovation and
Advancement, Market Leadership, Company of the Year, Outsourcer of the
Year, Product Differentiation Excellence, Market Share Leadership,
Competitive Strategy Innovation, Customer Service Leadership and Green
Excellence. This includes winning the Company of the Year Award in all
world regions.
“No other company in its space has been recognized with the variety,
type and number of Frost & Sullivan Awards,” said Stephen
Loynd, Digital Transformation Practice Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.
“We believe that Teleperformance achieved this milestone based on
combination of its global footprint, a comprehensive customer contact
solutions portfolio, strategic growth initiatives, excellent financial
management, a unique security practice, deep industry expertise across
geographies, customer service leadership and global best practices.”
Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added:
“We are proud of our people for their consistent effectiveness and
passion in serving clients across all of Europe’s complex markets and
cultures. We understand each customer interaction matters and this
totally independent region-wide recognition underscores our sustained
commitment to customer experience excellence both in Europe and all
around the world.”
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE
Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN:
FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the worldwide
leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves
companies and administrations around the world, with customer care,
technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with
online interpreting solutions, visa application management services,
data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In
2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million
(US$4,720 million, based on €1 = $1.13).
The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000
employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160
markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of
major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20,
CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global
Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone
120 index since December 2015 and in the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018
with regard to the Group’s performance in corporate responsibility.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow
us: Twitter @teleperformance
ABOUT FROST & SULLIVAN
Frost & Sullivan, the
Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to
leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and
related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market
participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth
strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector
and the investment community.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005590/en/