Fuel Scarcity: Edo Govt., DPR begin monitoring of petrol stations, ...

To ensure a hassle-free Yuletide celebration and discourage hoarding of petroleum products this season, the Edo State Government in collaboration with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has commenced monitoring of petrol stations in the state and has vowed to prosecute marketers found to be hoarding the products.

In a statement signed by Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state explained that the exercise is to ensure that the products allocated to Edo State are dispensed to buyers at the official pump prices and save the people the hardship they suffer in the hands of shylock marketers.

According to the statement, 'Edo State has been sufficiently supplied with petroleum products and received a fresh 465,000 litres this weekend, in addition to the 296,000 litres loaded to the state on Tuesday this week.'

'Motorists and other users of petroleum products should refrain from panic buying that causes unnecessary queues at petrol stations and traffic congestion on major roads in the state.

'Marketers are hereby warned to ensure judicious dispensing of allocated products as government will not hesitate to apprehend and prosecute any erring marketer,' the statement said.