Fulton County GA : BRE to Certify July 24 Runoff Elections

The Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections (BRE) will hold a Special Meeting on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. to review and certify the Municipal General and Special Runoff Election results that were held on July 24. The meeting will take place at the Fulton County Public Safety Building located at 130 Peachtree Street, SW, 2nd Floor, Room 128, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.

The Board will also convene in Executive Session to Discuss Personnel and/or Legal Matters and Action as Required.