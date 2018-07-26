Log in
Fulton County GA : BRE to Certify July 24 Runoff Elections

07/26/2018 | 08:21pm CEST

The Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections (BRE) will hold a Special Meeting on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. to review and certify the Municipal General and Special Runoff Election results that were held on July 24. The meeting will take place at the Fulton County Public Safety Building located at 130 Peachtree Street, SW, 2nd Floor, Room 128, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.

The Board will also convene in Executive Session to Discuss Personnel and/or Legal Matters and Action as Required.

Disclaimer

Fulton County, GA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 18:20:03 UTC
