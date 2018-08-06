Log in
Funambol Personal Cloud Now Available for Millions in Vietnam

08/06/2018 | 01:01am CEST

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funambol, the leading provider of operator platforms that power many white-label cloud services globally, announced today that its personal cloud solution is now available to millions of mobile subscribers in Vietnam. Funambol OneMediaHub is a key service in Viettel’s recently launched Lifebox Cloud Service and a key pillar of Viettel’s 4G service strategy. Viettel is the largest mobile operator in Vietnam and OneMediaHub enables Viettel subscribers to auto-store pictures, videos and other mobile content in the cloud. This provides several benefits, including freeing up space on their phones, securing their personal content and enabling sharing across all devices. “We evaluated all major Cloud Storage service providers and we chose Funambol because it is the best product with an investment approach that is aligned with our corporate objectives”, said Mr. TRAN Trung Hieu, Director of VAS Centre at Viettel Telecom “Funambol OneMediaHub was chosen for its comprehensive feature set as compared to the OTT Clouds. Furthermore, the integration of third party applications enabled by an extensive suite of APIs will ensure we always have a complement of services that our subscribers will value.”

Funambol OneMediaHub simplifies one's digital life by automatically centralizing digital content from all sources, including mobile devices, computers, social networks and email. It provides a simple and secure way to back up a subscriber's digital content and access it across multiple devices. OneMediaHub is a good fit for fixed line and mobile operators as its white-label offering enables operators to brand it, integrate it with other services, and adapt it for their specific needs.

“We are delighted that Viettel has selected Funambol’s industry leading platform for their Lifebox Cloud Service”, said Amit Chawla, Funambol CEO. “We look forward to working with Viettel to enable their subscribers to manage and enjoy their digital assets through the best-in-class personal cloud platform.”

About Funambol

Funambol is the leading provider of platforms that power many white-label cloud services. Funambol enables mobile operators, system integrators and other service providers to rapidly go-to-market with diverse personal and business cloud services. Funambol solutions have been deployed by leading companies in the fixed line and mobile industry for more than two billion people. For more information, visit www.funambol.com.

Funambol and OneMediaHub are trademarks of Funambol, Inc.  All other trademarks, products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Funambol: Steve Tomasini, [email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
