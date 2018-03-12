Funding the Fight Against Kidney Disease: American Kidney Fund Kicks Off 2018 KidneyNation DIY Fundraising Campaign

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today kicked off its annual KidneyNation do-it-yourself fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $200,000 in 2018 in support of the 30 million Americans who are battling kidney disease.

The American Kidney Fund positively and directly impacts the lives of more kidney patients than any other nonprofit, while spending 97 cents of every donated dollar on programs and services. Over the past two years, KidneyNation fundraisers have raised more than $400,000, one dollar at a time, by holding bake sales, running 5Ks, dedicating birthdays, honoring transplant anniversaries, climbing mountains and many more creative ideas. Every dollar they raise makes a difference in AKF’s mission to help people fight kidney disease and live healthier lives.

“My family knows firsthand how hard the life of a patient with kidney disease can be, and how access to proper health care and necessary medicine is not easy to obtain. We chose to fundraise for the American Kidney Fund because AKF is there for people no matter where they are in the fight against kidney disease,” said one KidneyNation fundraiser, Juan Calle of Atlanta, who raised over $16,000 last year by competing in an Ironman triathlon in memory of his sister Laura, who died at 26 after battling a rare kidney disease, IgA nephropathy.

“We were impressed that not only does AKF have a full range of programs for kidney disease prevention, education and clinical research, but also, that AKF is the nonprofit safety net for the 1 out of every 5 U.S. dialysis patients who cannot afford health care,” said Calle. “AKF pays health insurance premiums for these patients—and continues to help them after they have a transplant. AKF also has other financial assistance programs, including disaster relief assistance to help patients replace lost medicines, renal-friendly food, and other necessities. For a patient in need and for their families, this kind of help is lifesaving, like a miracle.”

In 2018, Calle will fundraise for KidneyNation by competing in another Ironman, this time with his wife and a friend from San Diego who lost a brother to kidney disease.

AKF’s KidneyNation has no registration fee. AKF provides resources and tools for individuals to create uniquely personal fundraising campaigns that reflect their personalities, interests and their reasons for funding the fight against kidney disease. To register and begin fundraising, please visit KidneyNation.org or call (240) 292-7059 for more information.

About the American Kidney Fund

As the nation’s leading nonprofit working on behalf of the 30 million Americans with kidney disease, the American Kidney Fund is dedicated to ensuring that every kidney patient has access to health care, and that every person at risk for kidney disease is empowered to prevent it. AKF provides a complete spectrum of programs and services: prevention outreach, top-rated health educational resources, and direct financial assistance enabling 1 in 5 U.S. dialysis patients to access lifesaving medical care, including dialysis and transplantation. AKF holds the highest ratings from the nation’s charity watchdog groups, including Charity Navigator, which includes AKF on its “top 10” list of nonprofits with the longest track records of outstanding stewardship of the donated dollar, and GuideStar, which has awarded AKF its Platinum Seal of Transparency.

