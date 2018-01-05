Fuse Medical, Inc. : Completes Acquisition of CPM Medical Consultants, LLC

Fuse Medical, Inc., (OTC: FZMD), (“Fuse” or the “Company”), announced
the completion of the acquisition of CPM Medical Consultants, LLC
(“CPM”), a privately-owned nationwide distributor of medical device
implants and biologics, (the “Acquisition”). The effective date of
closing was December 31, 2017.
Following the completion of the Acquisition, CPM operates as a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuse.
The Company has prepared unaudited pro forma financial information in
connection with the Acquisition that can be read on the Company’s
Current Report on Form 8-K, which the Company filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission today.
About Fuse Medical, Inc.
Fuse provides a broad portfolio of orthopedic implants including
internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity
plating; total joint reconstruction; soft tissue fixation and
augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for
trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; human
allografts, substitute bone materials, and tendons; and regenerative
tissues and fluids to augment orthopedic surgeries and wound care. For
more information about Fuse, please visit: www.fusemedical.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, including those related to an
anticipated purchase of all of the outstanding membership units and
plans for the consolidated company, constitute “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words
such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,”
“plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent,
belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While
the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable,
undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking
statements, which are based only on information available to the Company
as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are
based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various
risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth
in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission;
the failure of the Company to close the transaction; and integration
issues with the consolidated company. Thus, actual results could be
materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to
update or alter statements whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005837/en/