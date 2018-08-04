Fuse Medical, Inc. : Completes Acquisition of Maxim Surgical

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTC: FZMD) (“Fuse” or the “Company”), announced the
completion of the acquisition of Palm Springs Partners, LLC d/b/a Maxim
Surgical (“Maxim”), a manufacturing company in the spinal fusion device
market and full-service medical device and distribution company (the
“Acquisition”). The effective date of Acquisition was August 1, 2018.
Formed in April 2011, Maxim designs and manufactures its own spinal
interbody spacers and distributes a wide variety of spine, sports
medicine, and biologics product lines. Inclusive in the Maxim portfolio
of spinal implant products is the Maxim Surgical X-Treme Interbody
Fusion System that previously received 510(k) clearance from the U.S.
Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”). Maxim’s long-term strategy is to
bring more innovative spinal implant products to market for retail and
wholesale distribution.
Management Commentary on Acquisition
Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Fuse said, “We are very
excited that Maxim has become part of the Fuse family. Maxim’s portfolio
of products bolsters our strategy of expanding Fuse into medical device
design and manufacturing.”
“We believe that integrating Maxim with our operations will enhance
Fuse’s earnings immediately and allow us to be even better positioned to
meet our customers’ needs,” added Mr. Reeg.
About Fuse Medical, Inc.
Fuse provides a broad portfolio of orthopedic implants including
internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity
plating; total joint reconstruction; soft tissue fixation and
augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for
trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications. Our
biologics offerings include human allografts, substitute bone materials,
and tendons, as well as, regenerative tissues and fluids to augment
orthopedic surgeries. For more information about Fuse, please visit:www.fusemedical.com.
About Maxim Surgical
Maxim Surgical, based in Richardson, Texas, is a privately-held medical
device manufacturing company which is focused on the development of
innovative solutions for the spinal fusion device market. Founded in
2011, the company’s primary mission is to provide surgeons and their
patients with high-quality medical implants with a value approach. Maxim
has close partnerships with key industry leaders and a world-class
development team to manufacture cutting-edge implant products at a cost
savings for the surgical spinal fusion market. Learn more at www.maximsurgical.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, including those related to an
anticipated purchase of all of the outstanding membership units and
plans for the consolidated company, constitute “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words
such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,”
“plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent,
belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While
the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable,
undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking
statements, which are based only on information available to the Company
as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are
based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various
risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth
in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission;
the failure of the Company to close the transaction; and integration
issues with the consolidated company. Thus, actual results could be
materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to
update or alter statements whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005546/en/