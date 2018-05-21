Fuse Medical, Inc. : Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Fuse Medical, Inc., (OTC: FZMD), (“Fuse” or the “Company”), announced
that it has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first
quarter ended March 31, 2018, with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission, (the “SEC”) on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased
to report our first quarter of 2018 results with increases of
approximately 7% and 14%, for net revenue and gross profit,
respectively, compared to the same period one year ago. With the
successful completion of our acquisition of CPM Medical Consultants,
LLC, reflected positively in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filing,
all of us at Fuse are very excited about what this partnership will mean
for our next phase of growth, as well as the benefits it offers our
customers. We are pleased with our progress and will continue to execute
our strategic objectives.”
The filing can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.fusemedical.com/investors.
About Fuse Medical, Inc.
Fuse is a national distributor of medical devices, who provides a broad
portfolio of internal and external fixation products; upper and lower
extremity plating and total joint reconstruction; soft tissue fixation
and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants
for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications,
(collectively, “Orthopedic Implants”) and a wide array of
osteo-biologics and regenerative tissue which include human allografts,
substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids
(“Biologics”). The Company’s broad portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and
Biologics provide high-quality products to assist surgeons with positive
patient outcomes and cost-effective solutions for its customers. For
more information about Fuse, please visit: www.fusemedical.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, including those related to an
anticipated purchase of all of the outstanding membership units and
plans for the consolidated company, constitute “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words
such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,”
“plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent,
belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While
the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable,
undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking
statements, which are based only on information available to the Company
as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are
based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various
risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth
in the Company’s filings with the SEC; the failure of the Company to
close the transaction; and integration issues with the consolidated
company. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company
expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether
as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as
required by law.
