Fuse Medical, Inc. : Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Fuse Medical, Inc., (OTC: FZMD), (“Fuse” or the “Company”), announced that it has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, (the “SEC”) on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report our first quarter of 2018 results with increases of approximately 7% and 14%, for net revenue and gross profit, respectively, compared to the same period one year ago. With the successful completion of our acquisition of CPM Medical Consultants, LLC, reflected positively in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filing, all of us at Fuse are very excited about what this partnership will mean for our next phase of growth, as well as the benefits it offers our customers. We are pleased with our progress and will continue to execute our strategic objectives.”

The filing can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.fusemedical.com/investors.

About Fuse Medical, Inc.

Fuse is a national distributor of medical devices, who provides a broad portfolio of internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications, (collectively, “Orthopedic Implants”) and a wide array of osteo-biologics and regenerative tissue which include human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids (“Biologics”). The Company’s broad portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics provide high-quality products to assist surgeons with positive patient outcomes and cost-effective solutions for its customers. For more information about Fuse, please visit: www.fusemedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those related to an anticipated purchase of all of the outstanding membership units and plans for the consolidated company, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC; the failure of the Company to close the transaction; and integration issues with the consolidated company. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

