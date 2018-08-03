Future Bright Mining : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 3 AUGUST 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited 高鵬礦業控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2212)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 3 AUGUST 2018

References are made to the notice of extraordinary general meeting dated 16 July 2018 (the "Notice") of Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the circular of the Company dated 16 July 2018 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that the proposed resolution as set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 3 August 2018 (the "EGM").

The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the EGM are as follows:

Ordinary Resolution Number of Votes (%) Total Number of Votes For Against To consider and approve the termination of the existing share option scheme of the Company adopted on 8 December 2014 which took effect on 9 January 2015.# 810,880,000 (99.63%) 3,000,000 (0.37%) 813,880,000

#

Full text of this resolution is set out in the notice of EGM dated 16 July 2018 convening the EGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolution, the resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution of the Company.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares was 3,870,000,000 Shares. As disclosed in the Circular, the Offeror, parties acting in concert with it and their respective associates (holding an aggregate of 400,000,000 Shares as at the date of the EGM) have abstained from voting in relation to the approval of termination of the Existing Share Option Scheme at the EGM. Accordingly, the total number of issued Shares entitled to attend and vote for or against the proposed resolution at the EGM was 3,470,000,000. Save as disclosed above, no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolution at the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and vote only against of the resolution at the EGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the proposed resolution at the EGM.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

