Future Facilities : to Demonstrate Virtual Prototyping of Edge Data Centers Using Virtual Reality

Future
Facilities, provider of design
and capacity planning software for data centers, announced today
that they will be demonstrating their simulation solutions for edge
computing at the Connect(x) Connectivity
Expo in Charlotte, NC.
As the demand for the Internet of Things (IOT) has skyrocketed in the
last year with the proliferation of connected devices, automobiles,
drones and the demand for low latency on streaming video, so has the
demand for edge data centers. During the Connectivity Expo in Charlotte
this week, Future Facilities will demonstrate how they’re using their
Virtual Facility (VF) to enhance design and operations for edge data
centers, specifically facilities operated by leading provider Vapor
IO which, through its Project
Volutus, is building the world’s largest network of distributed edge
data centers, enabling cloud providers, wireless carriers and web-scale
companies to deliver cloud-based edge computing applications via a
network of micro data centers.
To highlight this, on Wednesday from 12:00-5:00 p.m., Future Facilities’
Virtual Reality platform will be on display at the Connectivity Expo,
providing show attendees with a virtual tour of an edge data center.
Between section A and E of the expo, attendees will be able to
experience a virtual reality platform that allows users to walk through
the virtual prototype of an edge data center, providing a window into
their IT assets, including temperature and airflow distribution within
the data center.
“Future Facilities is thrilled to be at the forefront of edge data
center development,” said Robert
Schmidt, sales manager, Future Facilities. “Between bandwidth
demands and millions of connected devices, operational integrity of edge
data centers is of paramount importance and being able to experience a
virtual prototype of the operations is key to ensuring this.”
About Future Facilities
For more than a decade, Future Facilities has provided engineering
simulation software and consultancy services to the world’s largest data
center owner-operators and the industry’s leading consultancies. With
global offices, its software and services are relied on to deliver
unique insight into the current and future performance of mission
critical data centers.
Additional information can be found on the Future
Facilities website, on LinkedIn,
or by following them on Twitter @6SigmaDCX.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005761/en/