Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Futures drop on trade fears, lower oil prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:33pm CEST
The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday on lower oil prices and intensifying fears of an imminent escalation in the U.S.-China tariff war.

China said on Wednesday that "blackmail" wouldn't work and that it would hit back if the United States takes further steps hindering trade, as the Trump administration considers slapping a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Seasonally adjusted Markit manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index <.GSPTSE> closed up 85.87 points, or 0.53 percent, at 16,431.34 on Tuesday, as gains in the materials sector countered losses in the energy sector following a drop in oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent. [.N]

(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.43% 25415.19 Delayed Quote.2.82%
ENCANA CORP 2.10% 17.95 Delayed Quote.4.83%
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 0.66% 735 Delayed Quote.7.00%
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED -1.35% 108.22 Delayed Quote.0.49%
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION 2.36% 99.24 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
JAMIESON WELLNESS INC 0.49% 24.75 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ 100 0.54% 7231.9832 Delayed Quote.12.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.55% 7671.7886 Delayed Quote.10.53%
S&P 500 0.49% 2816.29 Real-time Quote.4.82%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.54% 16434.01 Delayed Quote.0.84%
SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORP 2.11% 0.97 Delayed Quote.-42.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:04pAUSNUTRIA DAIRY : Interim Results for 2018 Continues to Record a Significant Growth, Ausnutria Dairy Announces the Positive Profit Alert for Eight Consecutive Times
AQ
02:04pAMC ENTERTAINMENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:04pSPRINT CORPORATION (NYSE : S) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
AQ
02:04pNBT BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:04pENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE : ENR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
AQ
02:04pPEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:04pLEHTO OYJ : updates its operating profit outlook for the year 2018
AQ
02:04pToshiba Begins Shipping Print and Apply Labeling System
BU
02:04pCatasys to Present at the Cannacord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference
BU
02:04pTODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING TICKERS : CVS Health and WellCare Health Plans
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
5S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.