Futures drop on trade fears, lower oil prices

China said on Wednesday that "blackmail" wouldn't work and that it would hit back if the United States takes further steps hindering trade, as the Trump administration considers slapping a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Seasonally adjusted Markit manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index <.GSPTSE> closed up 85.87 points, or 0.53 percent, at 16,431.34 on Tuesday, as gains in the materials sector countered losses in the energy sector following a drop in oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent. [.N]

(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)