Futures little changed amid a dip in oil prices

02/28/2018 | 01:48pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Wednesday even as oil prices edged lower on concerns over softening demand.

Oil prices struggled to stay in positive territory after data showed industrial activity in some of the world's major crude-consuming nations has softened.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's producer prices data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show an increase of 0.5 percent, compared with a fall of 0.1 percent a month ago.

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as weakness in the prices of gold, silver and oil weighed on shares of mining and energy companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent. [.N]

(This story corrects to add dropped reference to "futures" in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.16% 25410.03 Delayed Quote.0.98%
NASDAQ 100 -1.27% 6900.3504 Delayed Quote.7.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.23% 7330.3545 Delayed Quote.6.29%
S&P 500 -1.27% 2744.28 Real-time Quote.1.13%
TORONTO-S&P/TSX COMP -0.28% 15671.2 End-of-day quote.-3.34%
