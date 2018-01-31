Log in
Fuze : Extends Lead in Global Enterprise Communications Market in 2017

01/31/2018 | 09:21pm CET

Workplace productivity platform provider closes out year with a 50 percent increase in YoY subscription revenue and 419 new customers deployed

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications platform provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced record results for 2017. The company posted a 50 percent increase in subscription revenue year-over-year, earned numerous industry accolades, launched hundreds of new customers, and introduced strategic product enhancements. Notable new customers include Frederique Constant, PTC, and The Rockport Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006164/en/

Fuze continued to assert its market-leading position in its industry, owning 47 percent of the enter ...

Fuze continued to assert its market-leading position in its industry, owning 47 percent of the enterprise Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) space, according to Synergy Research. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Additional growth and news updates include:

  • $134M in new funding;
  • Colin Doherty appointed Chief Executive Officer; and
  • Five hundred percent year over year growth of daily active users.

“Our rapid growth in 2017 further illustrates how our platform is the top choice productivity tool for enterprises today,” said Colin Doherty, CEO, Fuze. “In 2018, we expect to see a continued shift in the way people work, stimulating productivity and creativity. We’re committed to helping organizations embrace these changes by giving them the tools needed to empower teams across the globe.”

Fuze received a round of analyst and industry recognition validating Fuze’s leadership in enterprise communications. The acknowledgements highlight the company’s dedication to superior customer service and further solidify its position as an innovator in the cloud sector.

Key recognition:

Fuze also continued to assert its market-leading position in its industry, owning 47 percent of the enterprise Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) space, according to Synergy Research.

Fuze introduced Fuze Web in October, enhancing the company’s platform by enabling any user or guest participant to enjoy the same experience as Fuze Desktop without needing to install an app or browser extension. Fuze Web provides single-click functionality and integrations with Google and Microsoft productivity suites, enabling users to seamlessly move between business apps for calling, chatting, meeting, and content sharing without leaving their browser. The company also announced it was awarded a new patent for its advanced method of streamlining the management of contact information on clients’ devices.

As the company continues to evolve and expand its enterprise reach, it welcomed Paul Milbury to its board in late 2017. Milbury brings many years of experience in growing and scaling technology enterprises as an operating executive and board member. He joined the Fuze board to serve as Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, which oversees Fuze’s financial accounting and controls.

About Fuze
Fuze is a global, cloud-based unified communications platform that empowers productivity and delivers insights across the enterprise by enabling simplified business voice communications, flexible video conferencing, and always-on collaboration. Formerly ThinkingPhones, Fuze allows the modern, mobile workforce to seamlessly communicate anytime, anywhere, across any device. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Fuze has additional locations including New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Ottawa, London, Amsterdam, Aveiro (Portugal), Madrid, Paris, Munich, Zurich, Madrid, Copenhagen and Sydney. For more information, visit www.fuze.com.


© Business Wire 2018
