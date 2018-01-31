Fuze : Extends Lead in Global Enterprise Communications Market in 2017

Fuze,
the leading cloud-based communications platform provider for the modern
global enterprise, today announced record results for 2017. The company
posted a 50 percent increase in subscription revenue
year-over-year, earned numerous industry accolades, launched hundreds of
new customers, and introduced strategic product enhancements. Notable
new customers include Frederique Constant, PTC, and The Rockport Group.
Fuze continued to assert its market-leading position in its industry, owning 47 percent of the enterprise Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) space, according to Synergy Research. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Additional growth and news updates include:
-
$134M in new funding;
-
Colin Doherty appointed Chief Executive Officer; and
-
Five hundred percent year over year growth of daily active users.
“Our rapid growth in 2017 further illustrates how our platform is the top
choice productivity tool for enterprises today,” said Colin Doherty,
CEO, Fuze. “In 2018, we expect to see a continued shift in the way
people work, stimulating productivity and creativity. We’re committed to
helping organizations embrace these changes by giving them the tools
needed to empower teams across the globe.”
Fuze received a round of analyst and industry recognition validating
Fuze’s leadership in enterprise communications. The acknowledgements
highlight the company’s dedication to superior customer service and
further solidify its position as an innovator in the cloud sector.
Key recognition:
Fuze also continued to assert its market-leading position in its
industry, owning 47 percent of the enterprise Unified
Communications as a Service (UCaaS) space, according to Synergy Research.
Fuze introduced Fuze
Web in October, enhancing the company’s platform by enabling any
user or guest participant to enjoy the same experience as Fuze Desktop
without needing to install an app or browser extension. Fuze Web
provides single-click functionality and integrations with Google and
Microsoft productivity suites, enabling users to seamlessly move between
business apps for calling, chatting, meeting, and content sharing
without leaving their browser. The company also announced it was awarded
a new
patent for its advanced method of streamlining the management of
contact information on clients’ devices.
As the company continues to evolve and expand its enterprise reach, it
welcomed Paul
Milbury to its board in late 2017. Milbury brings many years of
experience in growing and scaling technology enterprises as an operating
executive and board member. He joined the Fuze board to serve as
Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, which oversees Fuze’s
financial accounting and controls.
