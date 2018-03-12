G4 Logistics Expands in Mexico; Selects MercuryGate TMS to Support Service in New Market

MercuryGate International, Inc., a leader in Transportation Management System (TMS) solutions, announced today the company was selected by G4 Logistics to support its expansion into Mexico. A provider of freight forwarding, transportation, and contract logistics, G4 Logistics chose MercuryGate TMS to handle all of its transportation management needs, citing the scope of the solution and the company’s proven track record in the industry.

“MercuryGate TMS is both market and mode agnostic,” said David Griffith, President, G4 Logistics. “Doing business in Mexico and cross-border has a degree of complexity beyond serving domestic markets only. MercuryGate’s solution is ideal in that it addresses all of the nuances we are dealing with, providing the visibility and real-time access to transactions that we require.”

Griffith stated that G4’s decision to expand into Mexico was driven by economic indicators, industry trends, and the G4 team’s in-depth knowledge of the market and the intricacies of coordinating cross-border transportation.

“Nearshoring continues to grow, with more U.S.-based companies in all industry sectors sourcing or manufacturing goods in Mexico, which is contributing to the country’s economic base,” said Griffith. He also noted that customers in Mexico are increasingly embracing transportation management solutions as a means of gaining greater control of assets, capacity, and shipments.

Griffith and his team were looking for a technology provider that would complement their extensive experience in the market. He said, “With MercuryGate, we were able to launch our Mexico services quickly and seamlessly. We did not need to retrofit or convert a domestic solution to serve Mexico because MercuryGate’s TMS has the functionality we need in this unique market.”

MercuryGate TMS is fully internationalized with the ability to convert and normalize multiple currencies for inter-geographic shipments and display localized languages, time zones, UOM, and date formats. Customers can utilize the software to monitor a cross-border shipment across all three legs as well as directly filing Electronic Export Information (EEI) via the Automated Export System (AES) and submitting Importer Security Filings (ISF) to comply with 10 + 2 regulations (customs compliance).

Griffith said that G4 has been pleased with its entry into Mexico, with U.S./Mexico logistics expected to account for 30 percent of the company’s overall customer base in the near future.

“We fully expect this segment of our business to grow, and we are confident that MercuryGate will grow with us,” he said.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at www.mercurygate.com.

About G4 Logistics International

G4 Logistics International provides logistics management solutions focused on freight management programs, domestic transportation, international transportation and contract logistics solutions. We listen to learn and to bring a better solution to the logistics market place. We believe that our clients require, and deserve, a unique solution; delivered by an exceptional team; that provides a level of customer service that is unmatched in the industry. G4 Logistics International prides itself on “Making a Difference for Each Client.” We have developed our approach, services and solutions to ensure we accomplish that goal, with a specific focus on each client’s unique supply chain needs.

