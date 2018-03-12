G4 Logistics Expands in Mexico; Selects MercuryGate TMS to Support Service in New Market

MercuryGate International, Inc., a leader in Transportation Management
System (TMS) solutions, announced today the company was selected by G4
Logistics to support its expansion into Mexico. A provider of freight
forwarding, transportation, and contract logistics, G4 Logistics chose
MercuryGate TMS to handle all of its transportation management needs,
citing the scope of the solution and the company’s proven track record
in the industry.
“MercuryGate TMS is both market and mode agnostic,” said David Griffith,
President, G4 Logistics. “Doing business in Mexico and cross-border has
a degree of complexity beyond serving domestic markets only.
MercuryGate’s solution is ideal in that it addresses all of the nuances
we are dealing with, providing the visibility and real-time access to
transactions that we require.”
Griffith stated that G4’s decision to expand into Mexico was driven by
economic indicators, industry trends, and the G4 team’s in-depth
knowledge of the market and the intricacies of coordinating cross-border
transportation.
“Nearshoring continues to grow, with more U.S.-based companies in all
industry sectors sourcing or manufacturing goods in Mexico, which is
contributing to the country’s economic base,” said Griffith. He also
noted that customers in Mexico are increasingly embracing transportation
management solutions as a means of gaining greater control of assets,
capacity, and shipments.
Griffith and his team were looking for a technology provider that would
complement their extensive experience in the market. He said, “With
MercuryGate, we were able to launch our Mexico services quickly and
seamlessly. We did not need to retrofit or convert a domestic solution
to serve Mexico because MercuryGate’s TMS has the functionality we need
in this unique market.”
MercuryGate TMS is fully internationalized with the ability to convert
and normalize multiple currencies for inter-geographic shipments and
display localized languages, time zones, UOM, and date formats.
Customers can utilize the software to monitor a cross-border shipment
across all three legs as well as directly filing Electronic Export
Information (EEI) via the Automated Export System (AES) and submitting
Importer Security Filings (ISF) to comply with 10 + 2 regulations
(customs compliance).
Griffith said that G4 has been pleased with its entry into Mexico, with
U.S./Mexico logistics expected to account for 30 percent of the
company’s overall customer base in the near future.
“We fully expect this segment of our business to grow, and we are
confident that MercuryGate will grow with us,” he said.
About MercuryGate
MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven
to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers,
3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions
are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a
single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and
Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven
technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate
delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity
and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to
improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and
reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for
the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the
industry at www.mercurygate.com.
About G4 Logistics International
G4 Logistics International provides logistics management solutions
focused on freight management programs, domestic transportation,
international transportation and contract logistics solutions. We listen
to learn and to bring a better solution to the logistics market place.
We believe that our clients require, and deserve, a unique solution;
delivered by an exceptional team; that provides a level of customer
service that is unmatched in the industry. G4 Logistics International
prides itself on “Making a Difference for Each Client.” We have
developed our approach, services and solutions to ensure we accomplish
that goal, with a specific focus on each client’s unique supply chain
needs.
