GAVS in Everest Group Assessment - IT Infrastructure Services Automation – Market Trends and Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2018: Become AI Aware or Fall Behind

Princeton, NJ and Chennai India, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAVS Technologies (GAVS), a leading digital transformation solutions company with operations in the US, UK, Middle East and India, has been listed as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s – IT Infrastructure Services Automation – Market Trends and Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2018: Become AI Aware or Fall Behind. The report discusses the latest IT infrastructure services automation market trends and presents the assessment and detailed profiles of 20 IT service providers featured on the IT infrastructure services automation PEAK Matrix.



Everest Group’s research provides fact-based trends impacting the IT infrastructure services automation market and an assessment of well-known and upcoming IT service providers and system integrators who are associated with IT infrastructure services.

“At GAVS we are very excited that our offerings in the area of Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations that supports predictive incident management for enterprise IT infrastructure are seen as crucial for companies leveraging digital transformation. We enable our customers to implement AI, to automate their IT operations, increase agility, lower operational costs, and deliver better customer experiences.” - Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies.

“Digitalization is creating a significant shift in the IT infrastructure services landscape. The combination of automation, AI, and analytics has the potential to drive business-aligned IT infrastructure that can adapt to the dynamic needs of digital businesses. GAVS Technologies emerged as a Major Contender because of its investments in AI-led automation offerings and ability to deliver meaningful value to its clients. GAVS Technologies has a credible focus on developing automation offerings aligned to enterprise needs, and clients have specifically appreciated its flexibility to contextualize automation offerings based on client needs.” - Ashwin Venkatesan, Practice Director, Everest Group.

As per the assessment, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of GAVS’ IP solutions by clients and they have realized remarkable benefits due to Automation. This has further strengthened GAVS’ position as a Star Performer under Major Contenders.

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a digital transformation company with the focus on AI, Predictive Analytics, Robotics led Infrastructure Management services. GAVS is committed to improving user experience by 10X and reducing resource utilization by 40%. Learn more at www.gavstech.com and follow GAVS on Twitter and LinkedIn .

