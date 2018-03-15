Top Minds Join GB Sciences' Think-Tank for the Advancement of Cannabis-based Medicines

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the 1st Annual "Innovation in Medical Cannabis Therapies" Symposium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, June 1st, 2018. Top innovators in cannabis tech, biotech, nanotech, and metabolomics are invited to this collaborative discussion, which was designed to explore the necessary advances across multiple fields that are required for the development of safe and effective plant-based medicines.

The GBS philosophy is that real innovation is only possible when researchers are supported to do the work that they love and are given the freedom to do it without the regimented business activities that characterize traditional pharma.

"We predict an explosion of cannabis-based medicines in the next decade; however, there are still key areas where tech and biotech innovations are necessary before plant-based medicines will become a reality," explains Dr. Andrea Small Howard, Chief Science Officer of GB Sciences, Inc. "GB Sciences has developed an innovative research and development program by welcoming and collaborating with researchers who cannot otherwise find a suitable forum or research partner for their work due to their novel approaches in solving problems... in other words, people who think and operate just like us."

The GBS approach to research is always grounded in solid science and The Life Sciences team, a division of GB Sciences, has discovered that other researches who ascribe to this nontraditional mindset usually find funding and partnering difficult to come by.

"The uncomfortable truth is that traditional pharma has been dabbling in cannabinoid research for fifty years, but they keep falling back on reductionist thinking; like single compounds for single targets and their use of synthetic molecules," said Dr. Andrea Small Howard.

GBS Life Sciences is currently working with research scientists in seven locations to discover disease-modifying compounds that occur naturally in the cannabis plant and has organized this symposium to gather more like-minded innovators who will create both novel cannabis-based medicines to help the many patients who need therapeutic options, as well as the tech and biotech tools to manufacture and develop those plant-based medicines.

"GB Sciences is committed to promoting innovation in the creation of cannabis therapies, but we know that we cannot do it alone," said John Poss, CEO and Chairman of GB Sciences; "Supporting programs like this is our way of encouraging others to join us and to ride this wave of innovation. True cooperation by like-minded people is the only way that this industry can move forward in a positive direction."

To sign up for the Innovation Conference or for further information visit the https://gbsciences.com/innovation-symposium

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

Contact Information

Corporate:

GB Sciences, Inc., 3550 West Teco Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89118

866-721-0297, or

Tom Arcuragi, EVP, [email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gb-sciences-sponsors-innovation-in-medical-cannabis-therapies-symposium-300614591.html

SOURCE GB Sciences, Inc.