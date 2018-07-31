GCC Global Capital : Announces Completion of Second Investment

DGAP-News: GCC Global Capital Corporation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

GCC Global Capital Corporation Announces Completion of Second Investment



31.07.2018 / 02:44

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2018) - GCC Global Capital Corporation (TSXV: GCCC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has purchased, on the secondary market, the trust units of three real estate investment trusts listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for an aggregate purchase price of $249,982 (collectively, the 'Investments'). Pursuant to the Investments, the Company acquired: (1) 5,200 trust units of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust at a price per trust unit of $13.33; (2) 5,400 trust units of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust at a price per trust unit of $12.94; and (3) 5,400 trust units of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust at a price per trust unit of $20.51.

The Company received final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange') for the Investments on July 24, 2018 and the Investments constitute the Company's second investment as required pursuant to the undertaking provided to the Exchange in connection with the Company's change of business completed on January 2, 2018. Each of the Investments was an 'arm's length transaction' for the purposes of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About GCC Global Capital Corporation

GCC Global Capital Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer. The Company focuses on the real estate, natural resources and high tech industries.

For further information please contact Andrew Liu, Chief Financial Officer at (778) 389-9960.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/36268