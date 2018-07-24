Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GCC Global Capital Corporation Announces Resignation of VP Real Estate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 02:45am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2018) - GCC Global Capital Corporation (TSXV: GCCC) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Zhanji Yang from his position as Vice President Real Estate of the Company. Mr. Zhanji Yang informed the Board of his decision to step down to pursue other business opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Zhanji Yang for his outstanding work for the Company and offer our best wishes for his future success.

About GCC Global Capital Corporation

GCC Global Capital Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer. The Company focuses on Real Estate, Natural Resources and High Tech industries.

For further information, please contact Andrew Liu, Chief Financial Officer at (778) 389-9960.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:33aHORTONWORKS : and Google Streamline Big Data in the Cloud
PU
04:27aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Lease renewal process devoid of sharp practices —DPR
AQ
04:27aEXXON MOBIL : How to protect Nigeria’s oil industry as a critical national asset
AQ
04:27aCHANGSHENG BIO TECHNOLOGY : Healthcare shares plunge over rabies vaccine scandal at Changsheng
AQ
04:25aBlackham Resources Ltd Wiluna Tailings (Wiltails) - Maiden Resource
AW
04:23aORION METALS : Results of Meeting
PU
04:23aTOSHIBA MEMORY CORPORATION : Unveils Industry's First SSDs Utilizing 96-Layer, 3D Flash Memory
BU
04:21aBLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Wiluna Tailings (Wiltails) - Maiden Resource
AQ
04:19aJ C PENNEY : Local Rosie the Riveter plans to attend 'Rosie-themed' Richmond event next month
AQ
04:18aSarasota Herald-Tribune, Fla., Laura Finaldi column
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3BOMBARDIER, INC. : Honeywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
5NIKE : NIKE : to raise wages for thousands of employees

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.